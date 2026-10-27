MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Every presentation generated on the AI-native platform exports as a native Microsoft PowerPoint file with editable text, vector shapes, real chart objects, slide layouts and speaker notes intact; the company sets out how document-to-presentation conversion, Brand Sync colour and font detection, a $720-a-year unlimited-seat Team plan with SSO and role-based access, a credit-based beta API and beta Presentation Refresh for recurring reports from Salesforce, HubSpot and Snowflake give sales, finance, consulting and executive teams an AI PowerPoint maker whose output keeps working after download

San Francisco, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presentations.AI, an AI-native presentation platform used by more than 12 million registered users, today set out the export and workflow capabilities behind its position as an AI presentation maker with native PPTX export. Every deck generated on the platform is produced as a native Microsoft PowerPoint file with editable text boxes, vector shapes, chart objects and slide layouts, so the person who approves, edits or delivers the deck can keep working in the software their organisation already uses. For more information visit

The distinction the company draws is between generating a presentation and generating a file the rest of the business can use. A sales manager revises pricing before a proposal goes out. A finance team updates figures before a board meeting. A consultant hands a deck to a client who will maintain it internally. When AI-generated slides arrive as flattened images, or as a.pptx where text cannot be edited and charts are pictures, that work returns to the user.

What native PowerPoint export from AI means in practice

A native.pptx from Presentations.AI carries editable text, vector shapes, real chart objects with underlying data, slide layouts and speaker notes. Users can open the file in PowerPoint, reorder slides, change a figure in a chart or apply a corporate template without rebuilding anything. Native editable PowerPoint export is included on every paid plan.

For buyers evaluating AI PowerPoint makers, the relevant criteria are text editability, layout preservation, chart handling, font compatibility, image replacement and whether the deck can keep being revised after export.

Generation from the documents a business already has

Decks are generated from a prompt, an outline, a PDF, a Word document, a spreadsheet, Notion content, Markdown or a website URL. The platform identifies the relevant content, builds a presentation narrative and generates slides for review. Users refine the result through Clip-E, the platform's conversational AI assistant.

Common applications include PDF to PowerPoint for research reports and proposals, Word to presentation for plans and briefs, spreadsheet to presentation for financial and operational reporting, website to presentation for company and product material, investor pitch decks, sales presentations and board and management updates. To learn more visit

Brand Sync applies company identity on every export

Brand Sync reads a company's logo, typefaces and colour palette from its website URL and applies them across every generated slide. A consulting team preparing decks for several clients can establish each client's brand from its website rather than configuring every brand by hand. Brand Sync is available on all paid plans and carries through to the exported PowerPoint file.

Google Workspace and multi-format output

Alongside PowerPoint, decks export to PDF and other presentation and publishing formats, and the platform supports workflows that bring decks into Google Slides for teams on Google Workspace. Agencies delivering PowerPoint to one client and collaborating internally in Google Slides keep one workflow. The transfer method into Google Slides, and the editability preserved after transfer, should be evaluated separately from native PowerPoint export.

A presentation-first platform

Presentations.AI treats the.pptx as the primary output rather than a conversion step. Generation starts from existing business documents, brand identity is detected from a URL, and recurring reports can be refreshed from connected data. Buyers evaluating any AI presentation tool get the clearest answer by running their own source document, brand requirement and editing task through it and opening the exported file in PowerPoint.

Recurring reports through Presentation Refresh (beta)

Presentation Refresh, now in beta, lets a team set a master deck, tag the figures that change and regenerate updated versions with structure and branding retained. Beta integrations include Salesforce, HubSpot and Snowflake. Applications include monthly management reports, quarterly business reviews, pipeline reviews and customer account updates. Refresh operations consume AI credits, including for slides that remain unchanged, and integration availability depends on the supported configuration.

Team plan, administration and security

Presentations.AI offers single sign-on through SSO/SAML and role-based access control on paid plans. The Team plan is priced flat at $720 a year for unlimited seats with a shared pool of 30,000 AI credits, so organisations can add users without adding per-seat cost.

API for developers and AI agents (beta)

An API in beta allows software companies, developers and AI agents to generate presentations inside their own products and workflows. Pricing is credit-based at a reference rate of $0.01 per credit and 10 credits per generated slide before package discounts, with monthly packages from $49 and a 50% launch discount for the next three months. API endpoints, authentication, export formats and limits are subject to the current beta documentation. Private-instance and white-label offerings are planned.

“Business presentations are rarely finished when the first version is generated,” said Sumanth Raghavendra, co-founder and chief executive of Presentations.AI.“People revise content, update figures, apply their brand and hand the deck to colleagues or clients. Native PPTX export is the whole product for a lot of our customers, because the file has to survive contact with the people who edit it.”

Pricing

Pro is $240 a year with 5,000 AI credits, Gold is $1,200 a year with 50,000 credits, and Team is $720 a year with 30,000 shared credits across unlimited seats. Pro and Gold are equivalent to $20 and $100 a month, billed annually. Slide generation consumes 10 credits per slide, and other AI operations consume credits under their applicable usage rules. Prices vary by country through purchasing-power adjustments.

Frequently asked questions

Can AI generate an editable PowerPoint presentation? Yes. Presentations.AI exports a native, editable.pptx on every paid plan, with text, shapes and charts that can be changed in Microsoft PowerPoint.

What separates an AI PPTX generator from an image exporter? A native.pptx contains editable presentation objects. A flattened export contains pictures of slides. Buyers should open the exported file and try to edit a chart before deciding.

Can Presentations.AI build a deck from a PDF or Word document? Yes. PDFs, Word documents, spreadsheets, Notion content, Markdown and website URLs are all supported inputs.

Does Brand Sync work for agencies with many clients? Yes. Each client's logo, fonts and colours are detected from its website URL and applied to generated decks on all paid plans.

What defines Presentations.AI as presentation-first? Generation from existing business documents, brand identity detected from a URL, the.pptx exported as the primary output rather than a conversion, and recurring decks refreshed from connected data.

Can recurring reports be updated automatically? Presentation Refresh, in beta, regenerates tagged figures from Salesforce, HubSpot and Snowflake. Availability depends on the current beta configuration.

Availability

Presentations.AI is available at

About Presentations.AI

Presentations.AI is an AI-native presentation platform used by more than 12 million registered users worldwide to create business presentations from prompts, documents, data and websites. Backed by Accel and Together Fund, the company develops AI-powered presentation generation, document conversion, automatic branding, editable PowerPoint export and recurring presentation technology. The platform serves sales, marketing, consulting, finance and executive teams from startups to enterprises.

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AI Presentation Maker with Native PPTX Export

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