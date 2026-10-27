Attorney Ronald S. Chapman Surpasses 500+ Jury Trials & Hearings In FL Courts

Criminal defense attorney Ronald S. Chapman has handled over 500 jury trials and hearings in Florida courts since 1990.

West Palm Beach Criminal Defense Attorney Ronald Chapman Has Handled More Than 500 Jury Trials & Hearings Since 1990, Bringing Decades of Courtroom Experience

- Ronald S. Chapman

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When facing criminal charges, having an attorney who understands the courtroom can make a meaningful difference in how a case is prepared and presented. Ronald S. Chapman, a West Palm Beach criminal defense attorney, has handled more than 500 jury trials and hearings in Florida courts since beginning his criminal defense practice in 1990.

With more than three decades of experience representing people accused of crimes in both state and federal courts, Chapman brings extensive courtroom experience to criminal defense cases. His practice focuses on defending individuals facing a wide range of charges, including DUI, domestic battery, economic crimes, traffic offenses, murder, manslaughter, sex crimes, appeals, and violations of probation.

For Chapman, effective criminal defense involves more than responding to allegations. It requires examining the evidence, investigating the prosecution's case, identifying weaknesses, and preparing a defense that addresses the specific circumstances of each client's situation.

"Each criminal case needs careful preparation and a defense built around the facts," said Chapman. "That means examining the evidence, questioning the prosecution's claims, and being ready to challenge the case in court when necessary. My job is to protect my client's rights and work toward an ideal resolution according to their circumstances."

As an experienced Palm Beach litigation lawyer, Chapman handles the legal work involved in preparing cases for court. This may include investigating the prosecution's evidence, speaking with witnesses, developing defenses, and presenting legal motions before a judge. When a case proceeds to trial, the ability to question witnesses and challenge testimony through cross-examination can play an important role in testing the evidence presented against a defendant.

Chapman's experience also extends to federal criminal defense. As a Palm Beach County federal court attorney, he represents individuals facing criminal allegations in both state and federal court, where the charges, procedures, and potential consequences can vary.

Another distinguishing feature of Chapman's practice is his role as a sole practitioner. Clients work directly with him throughout their cases rather than being handed off to another attorney or a member of a larger legal team. This direct involvement allows him to remain closely engaged in case preparation, legal strategy, and courtroom representation.

Chapman also encourages individuals to seek legal counsel before criminal charges are formally filed. When law enforcement or prosecutors are still investigating a case, early legal representation may create opportunities to address the allegations and potentially prevent charges from being filed.

For people facing criminal charges in West Palm Beach and throughout Palm Beach County, an attorney's courtroom experience can be an important consideration when choosing legal representation. Chapman's record of more than 500 jury trials and hearings reflects decades of involvement in criminal litigation and courtroom advocacy.

Individuals seeking a West Palm Beach criminal trial attorney can learn more about Ronald S. Chapman and his criminal defense practice by visiting .

About Ronald S. Chapman, P.A.

Ron Chapman has 36 years of experience as a criminal defense lawyer. He represents people accused of committing a wide range of crimes in both State and Federal Court in Florida. Those crimes include DUI, battery, economic crimes such as theft and dealing in stolen property, animal abuse, traffic crimes such as reckless driving, murder, manslaughter, crimes against children, federal crimes involving guns and drugs, crimes against the elderly, appeals, and violations of probation.

If you or someone you know requires the assistance of a proven criminal defense attorney, look no further than the law firm of Ronald S. Chapman. Call him today at (561) 832-4348 or visit his website at . His professional team is available to assist you 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Read the original press release on Ronald S. Chapman, P.A.'s website: press-releases/attorney-ronald-s-chapman-surpasses-500-jury-trials-hearings-in-fl-courts/



Ron Chapman

Ronald S. Chapman, P.A.

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