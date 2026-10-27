Coral Springs Probate Firm Sponsors Delray Play-Based Learning Fundraiser

The Law Office of Gary M. Landau sponsored the September 20th, 2026 Sunflower Soul fundraiser event by Sunflower Creative Arts at the Arts Garage in Delray, supporting play-based preschool and learning events throughout the area.

The Law Office of Gary M. Landau, P.A., Proudly Sponsored the Sunflower Soul Fundraiser To Support Play-Based Education for Children in the Local Community

- Gary M. Landau, Esq.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Law Office of Gary M. Landau, P.A., a Coral Springs-based law firm with over 25 years of experience in probate and real estate law, recently served as a supporting sponsor for the "Sunflower Soul" fundraiser. Held on Sunday, September 20, at the Arts Garage in Delray Beach, Florida, the event benefited Sunflower Creative Arts, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to running a play-based preschool and hosting play-based activities throughout the community.

As an attorney who has spent decades helping families protect their legacies and navigate life's complex transitions, firm founder Gary M. Landau, Esq., understands that strong, healthy families are the foundation of a thriving community. He feels passionately that all young children benefit tremendously from play, yet recognizes that in today's highly structured world, children do not always receive enough unstructured time to foster their creativity. Supporting efforts that encourage this developmental necessity aligns directly with the firm's people-focused values.

"The research is clear that children learn best from play, so our firm is proud to support efforts that foster this environment," said Gary M. Landau. "We feel strongly that the health of our community starts with its children. Sunflower Creative Arts does phenomenal work providing kids in and around Delray Beach with the space and freedom to explore, learn, and simply be kids. As a member of the community, our firm is thrilled to stand behind their mission."

The Sunflower Soul fundraiser brought together local business leaders, parents, and community members to raise critical funds for the nonprofit's educational programs. Sunflower Creative Arts has long been a pillar for families seeking supportive, play-centered environments for early childhood development, both through its own early childhood programs and community-wide Build and Play events. To learn more about the organization and its ongoing initiatives, visit .

About the LAW OFFICE of GARY M. LANDAU, P.A.

With more than 25 years of experience and countless satisfied clients, Gary M. Landau and his team are uniquely positioned to help with probate throughout the state of Florida and with real estate needs in South Florida. Whether you're ready to probate a family member's estate or to write your own will, or if you are purchasing a home, have inherited a home, or want a closing agent to handle title insurance and all documents for your closing or refinancing, the Law Office of Gary M. Landau is ready to work with you.

Call our office at (954) 979-6566 or complete our online form today to schedule a consultation at no cost. We work with our clients in person, over the phone, or on Zoom.

Read the original press release on Law Office of Gary M. Landau's website: coral-springs-probate-firm-sponsors-delray-play-based-learning-fundraiser/



Gary M. Landau, Esq.

LAW OFFICE OF GARY M. LANDAU

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