#1 Window Supplier in Charlotte, NC

Infinity Replacement by Marvin provides premium replacement windows and doors for homeowners across the United States.

BusinessRate rankings recognize Infinity Replacement by Marvin Charlotte as the #1 window supplier in Charlotte, NC for 2026.

- Art VerreaultWARROAD, MN, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Infinity Replacement by Marvin has been recognized by BusinessRate as the #1 Window Supplier in Charlotte, North Carolina, for June 2026, based on the organization's evaluation of customer reviews, service quality indicators, and business performance metrics.BusinessRate is an independent business rating platform that analyzes customer feedback and other performance signals to benchmark local businesses within their categories. According to BusinessRate's 2026 rankings, Infinity Replacement by Marvin Charlotte achieved the highest ranking among window suppliers serving the Charlotte market."Charlotte homeowners take tremendous pride in their homes, and that shows in the thoughtful decisions they make when it comes to improvements and renovations," said Art Verreault, general manager of Infinity Replacement by Marvin in the Mid-Atlantic region. "Whether we're working on a historic home with original architectural details, a classic Southern home in an established neighborhood, or a newly built custom residence, homeowners want replacement solutions that enhance both beauty and performance. Being recognized as Charlotte's #1 window supplier is especially meaningful because it reflects the trust homeowners place in our team to help protect and improve one of their most important investments."Verreault continued, "What makes this recognition particularly rewarding is that it speaks to more than just the products we provide. It reflects our commitment to craftsmanship, attention to detail, and helping homeowners make confident decisions throughout the entire process. Our team is passionate about delivering an experience that's every bit as exceptional as the homes we're privileged to work on."Infinity Replacement by Marvin provides homeowners throughout the Charlotte region with a full-service window and patio door replacement experience, including personalized design consultations, custom-manufactured Infinity by Marvin fiberglass windows and doors, and professional installation managed from start to finish.Charlotte is home to a diverse mix of architectural styles, from historic bungalows and traditional Southern homes to luxury custom residences and rapidly growing suburban communities. Homeowners often seek replacement solutions that preserve the character and design intent of their homes while improving comfort, energy efficiency, and long-term performance.At the same time, Charlotte's climate can place significant demands on windows and patio doors. Hot, humid summers, year-round sun exposure, seasonal temperature fluctuations, and frequent storms require products that can deliver lasting performance without sacrificing aesthetics. Infinity by Marvin's Ultrexfiberglass windows and patio doors are engineered to help meet those challenges while maintaining exceptional durability and low-maintenance performance.Built with proprietary Ultrex fiberglass, Infinity products are designed to resist expansion and contraction in changing weather conditions while helping maintain a strong seal over time. Available in a wide range of styles, finishes, and configurations, Infinity windows and patio doors allow Charlotte-area homeowners to preserve architectural authenticity while enhancing comfort, efficiency, and long-term value for years to come.Homeowners interested in learning more about Infinity Replacement by Marvin can schedule a complimentary consultation at InfinityReplacement.####About MarvinMarvin is a fourth- and fifth-generation, family-owned and -led business headquartered in Warroad, Minnesota, employing nearly 9,000 people across North America. Marvin offers a portfolio of windows and doors for builders, architects and homeowners, designed to deliver exceptional solutions for any project with a focus on creating better ways of living. Marvin products are distributed nationally through a network of independent dealers and are exported internationally. For more information, visit Marvin.About Infinity by MarvinInfinity by Marvin is a brand of premium fiberglass replacement windows and patio doors introduced by Marvin in 2002 as its dedicated replacement line. Built with the craftsmanship and performance that define Marvin's legacy, Infinity products are made with Ultrexfiberglass for long-lasting durability, energy efficiency, and low maintenance. Designed to help transform homes into spaces that feel healthier, happier, and more connected, Infinity by Marvin products are exclusively sold through a select network of dealer partners committed to exceptional customer experiences and long-term homeowner satisfaction. Learn more at InfinityWindows.About Infinity Replacement by MarvinInfinity Replacement by Marvin is the Infinity brand-led direct-to-consumer retail business providing homeowners with full-service window and patio door replacement solutions. The company thoughtfully manages every detail, from in-home design consultation to final installation and follow-up, making the process simple, informative, and stress-free. Together, Infinity Replacement and Infinity by Marvin pair trusted products with expert replacement services, delivering complete solutions homeowners can rely on. Learn more at InfinityReplacement.

Jennifer Witt

Infinity Replacement by Marvin

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Infinity Replacement by Marvin Charlotte Named #1 Window Supplier for 2026 by BusinessRate News Provided By Infinity Replacement October 27, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Retail



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