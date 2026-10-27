Oheka Castle, America's Real-Life Gatsby Estate, Pending Sale In 35 Days Following Live New York City Auction

Second-largest private residence built in America finds buyer following global interest via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with The Modlin Group

- Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Concierge Auctions today announced that Oheka Castle, the legendary 127-room French Renaissance château crowning the highest point on Long Island's storied Gold Coast and one of America's most recognized cultural landmarks, in just 35 days. Offered in cooperation with Adam D. Modlin of The Modlin Group, the iconic property drew interest from over 740 prospects from across the globe, and ultimately attracted seven bidders and a total sale price of $72 million, plus buyer premium, at the live auction held at The Dominick in New York City.

"From the moment Oheka Castle was announced for auction, the response reinforced just how extraordinary this offering is," said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. "Our auction platform created significant global exposure and brought a broad pool of qualified buyers to the table for a truly one-of-one property. In more than 15 years of selling some of the world's most exceptional properties, few opportunities have combined this level of history, cultural recognition and global appeal. We're proud to have brought Oheka to our worldwide audience and to now see this iconic estate pending sale following its auction in New York."

“Oheka Castle is an estate that simply could not be replicated today,” said Adam D. Modlin of Modlin Group.“The scale, architecture, craftsmanship and magnificent grounds belong to another era of American estate building, yet the extraordinary restoration has ensured that the property remains very much alive today. Every part of the estate reflects its remarkable past, while still offering tremendous potential for what comes next. This sale marks an exciting next chapter for Oheka and an opportunity for its next owner to preserve that legacy while bringing a new vision to the estate.”

Built between 1914 and 1919 for financier and arts patron Otto Kahn by Delano and Aldrich, Oheka Castle is a monument to Jazz Age ambition and French Renaissance design. The estate offers its next owner a rare canvas: a private residence of extraordinary scale and pedigree, a celebrated wedding and events destination, and an adjacent developable tract with plans approved for 95 luxury condominium units.

Inspired by France's great châteaux, Oheka Castle spans approximately 112,895 square feet across 23± acres at the highest point on Long Island. Highlights include a Grand Staircase modeled after France's Château de Fontainebleau; a 72-by-32-foot Ballroom with 24-foot ceilings; a Grand Library with hand-restored faux bois walls; 32 individually designed guest suites; and a Terrace Room for large-scale entertaining. Formal gardens designed by the Olmsted Brothers, with contributions by Beatrix Farrand, feature nine reflecting pools and three fountains recreated from the original plans.

The auction marks a rare opportunity to acquire an estate that has occupied a singular place in American architecture and popular culture for more than a century. Oheka Castle has hosted royalty, heads of state and Hollywood's biggest names since 1919, and served as the backdrop for Citizen Kane, Succession, Gossip Girl, Royal Pains, and Taylor Swift's“Blank Space.” The estate has also undergone a $40 million restoration-the largest private residential restoration in American history-and today remains fully operational and in exceptional condition.

Located on Long Island's legendary Gold Coast, approximately 40 miles from Midtown Manhattan, the estate is minutes from downtown Huntington, Huntington Harbor, championship golf, cultural destinations, and Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve.

Images of the property may be viewed at conciergeauctions. All photography provided by Oheka Castle and should be credited to Brett Matthews Photography, Elliott Kaufman Photography, Phillip Ennia, Stefen Turner, and Camelot.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding toward new homes built for families in need. Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells.

Kari Hegarty

BerlinRosen

+1 845-548-9216

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