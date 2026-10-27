Alcantara Vineyards Invites Arizona Travelers To Experience Fall In The Verde Valley

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Visitors riding through the vineyard on horseback

Two visitors kayaking on the verde river

Visitors tubing and kayaking on the verde river

Alcantara Vineyards welcomes fall visitors to Camp Verde for award-winning wines, vineyard dining and outdoor experiences along the Verde Valley Wine Trail

- Ron BrumleyCAMP VERDE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alcantara Vineyards is inviting Arizona residents and visitors to experience the Verde Valley this fall with a visit to its family-owned, sustainably farmed vineyard in Camp Verde. Located in the heart of North Central Arizona, Alcantara combines award-winning wines, an on-site restaurant, vineyard and winery tours, outdoor activities and seasonal events in a setting at the confluence of the Verde River and Oak Creek.As the first stop on the Verde Valley Wine Trail, Alcantara is located just minutes from Cottonwood and Camp Verde and is positioned as a convenient stop for travelers headed toward Sedona or returning from Phoenix or Flagstaff.The vineyard is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with no reservations required for regular visits and no admission or entry fee. All ages are welcome."Fall is a great opportunity to spend time at Alcantara and experience everything that makes the Verde Valley such a special part of Arizona wine country," said Ron Brumley, General Manager and Winemaker at Alcantara Vineyards. "Guests can explore our wines, enjoy lunch, spend time outdoors and see what is happening at the vineyard during their visit."A Fall Stop in Arizona Wine CountryAlcantara Vineyards is home to more than 20,000 vines and offers 17 different varietals. The property has helped pioneer winemaking in the region and is known for award-winning wines that showcase the character of the land.Visitors can enjoy the property indoors, from Alcantara's scenic deck or on its spacious grass patio. The vineyard's location at the confluence of the Verde River and Oak Creek also places guests among the natural surroundings and wildlife of the Verde Valley.For travelers looking for fall things to do in the Verde Valley, Alcantara can serve as a starting point for exploring more of the region. The vineyard maintains information about local amenities for visitors interested in extending their time in the area with nearby accommodations, activities and transportation options.Wine Tasting and Vineyard ToursWine remains at the center of an Alcantara visit. The tasting room is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and guests can select four 1.5-ounce tastings of their choosing as part of the wine tasting experience.Visitors interested in learning more about the property can also participate in Alcantara's complimentary vineyard and winery tours. Tours are held Fridays and Saturdays at 11:30 a.m. and last approximately 15 minutes, depending on the number of guests and questions. During the tour, guests learn about vineyard trellising, irrigation, varietals and Alcantara's philosophy of growing grapes. Alcantara is also a dog-friendly vineyard for guests visiting with leashed dogs.Add Lunch to a Verde Valley VisitVisitors can make lunch as part of their fall outing at Alcantara's on-site restaurant, which is also open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The current menu includes small plates and starters such as an antipasto plate, specialty cheese plate, hummus, an artisan bread basket and bruschetta. Guests can also choose from salads, sandwiches, pizzas and desserts.The restaurant gives travelers an opportunity to combine a vineyard visit with food in the same location. Alcantara has also highlighted vineyard dining in the Verde Valley as part of the broader experience available to guests exploring Arizona wine country.Non-alcoholic options are available for visitors who are not drinking wine. Alcantara's current selection includes sodas, teas, Perrier, club soda, lemonade, coconut water, ginger beer, coffee, non-alcoholic beers, kombuchas and mocktails including the Prickly Pear Delight, Breezy Blackberry Fizzle, Cran-Tific Limeade and Tropical Breeze.October Events at Alcantara VineyardsOctober also brings scheduled events to the Camp Verde property.On Saturday, October 17, Alcantara's event calendar lists a Supper Club Harvest Party & Grape Stomp on the Lower Lawn. The event is listed for Alcantara Wine Club members.On Saturday, October 31, Alcantara will host a Halloween Costume Contest at the Tasting Room and Back Lawn.Visitors planning an October trip can check Alcantara's upcoming events in Camp Verde before their visit for the latest event information and scheduling. The Wine Club is another established part of Alcantara's community. Members have access to exclusive bottles and events, including scheduled member activities throughout the year.Outdoor Experiences Beyond the Tasting RoomAlcantara describes the property as more than a winery, with experiences designed to give visitors additional ways to enjoy their time in the Verde Valley. Activities promoted through Alcantara include kayak and tubing trips along the Verde River, horseback rides and jeep tours through the vineyards, and family-friendly hay wagon rides. The property also features a wedding chapel among the vines.These options support Alcantara's "Dine, Sip, Play & Stay" approach and allow travelers to build a broader Arizona wine country outing around a vineyard visit.Groups can also plan visits to Alcantara. For parties of nine or more, the vineyard provides an online form to begin planning a group outing.Plan an October Visit to Alcantara VineyardsWith wine tasting, food, tours, outdoor activities and scheduled events all available from its Camp Verde property, Alcantara Vineyards offers travelers several ways to incorporate Arizona wine country into an October trip.Visitors can stop for a tasting, add lunch, take a scheduled vineyard tour or explore the other activities available at and around the property. Travelers can also use Alcantara as a stop while traveling between the Verde Valley, Sedona and other destinations in North Central Arizona.Alcantara Vineyards is located at 3445 S. Grapevine Way, Camp Verde, AZ 86322. The wine tasting room and restaurant are open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. No reservations are needed for regular visits, and all ages are welcome.For additional information, upcoming events and trip planning, visit AlcantaraVineyard.About Alcantara VineyardsAlcantara Vineyards is a family-owned, sustainably farmed vineyard in the heart of Arizona wine country. Located at the confluence of the Verde River and Oak Creek in Camp Verde, Arizona, Alcantara has more than 20,000 vines and offers 17 different varietals. Known for its award-winning wines, Alcantara is the first stop on the Verde Valley Wine Trail and offers wine tasting, an on-site restaurant, tours, events and outdoor experiences.

Ron Brumley

Alcantara Vineyards

+1 970-729-3474

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Alcantara Vineyards Invites Arizona Travelers to Experience Fall in the Verde Valley News Provided By CBM Marketing Solutions October 27, 2026, 18:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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