Refersion Launches MCP Server, Bringing Affiliate Program Management Into Chatgpt, Claude And Other AI Assistants

Using the Refersion MCP connector and Claude makes it easy for marketers to spot issues, catch up on trends, and save time.

Marketers can now review conversions, approve affiliates and fix missing commissions with their AI Assistants, with granular permissions to keep them in control

- Ryan Hilliard, CEO of Refersion

ALAMO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Refersion, the affiliate marketing platform for ecommerce brands, today announced the launch of the Refersion MCP server. It connects AI assistants such as ChatGPT and Claude directly to a Refersion account, so merchants and agencies can ask about their affiliates and conversions in plain language, get answers from live data and, when they allow it, have the assistant take action on their behalf.

The server is built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open standard for connecting AI assistants to outside tools, so any MCP-ready assistant can connect and customers aren't tied to one vendor. It runs on Refersion's newest API: each endpoint becomes a tool the assistant can use, and new endpoints add new tools automatically. Coverage at launch includes affiliates, conversions, offers, orders, clicks, promotion methods, webhook endpoints and affiliate prospecting.

Work that once took several exports and a spreadsheet now takes a single request. Teams can:

. Review conversions: pull pending conversions over a set amount, flag anything unusual, then approve the rest.

. Track affiliate performance: find new affiliates who haven't made a sale, or see who dropped off quarter over quarter.

. Clear the approval queue: review applicants' promotion methods and answers, then approve those who fit.

. Resolve missing commissions: look up an order a creator says they referred and credit the right affiliate in minutes.

. Manage offers: duplicate an offer for a new season and see who is still on the old one.

. Find new partners: run Refersion's prospect discovery and draft outreach for review.

No developer is needed, and users can keep asking follow-up questions in the same conversation.

Built for agencies managing multiple brands. One connection can cover several merchant accounts, including client accounts where an agency holds a team seat. The assistant works in one account at a time, always knows which, and switches on request without a new sign-in, so agencies can run the same review across every client without acting in the wrong store.

"Affiliate managers spend too much of their week clicking through screens and exporting reports just to answer basic questions about their program," said Ryan Hilliard, CEO at Refersion. "Our customers already work in AI assistants every day. The Refersion MCP server lets them run their affiliate program from there, on live data, while staying in full control of what the assistant can see and do."

Security and control by design. Merchants decide exactly what an assistant can access:

. Granular consent. A consent screen lists every permission requested, split by area and by read versus write, and any can be unchecked.

. Enforced limits. Requests outside the granted scope are refused by the API, so read-only access can't approve or deny a conversion.

. Confirmation before risky actions. Each tool declares whether it reads, changes or deletes data, so supporting assistants confirm before deleting anything.

. Clear visibility. Third-party assistants are marked unverified, and every connection is listed in account settings and can be revoked anytime.

. Sensitive areas off limits. User management, credentials, payout settings and billing are never available to AI assistants.

Availability. The Refersion MCP server is available now. Users add a new MCP server in their AI assistant, enter , sign in to Refersion, and choose the accounts and permissions to grant. Refersion recommends starting with read-only access.

More details are in the launch announcement.

About Refersion

Refersion is an affiliate marketing platform built for ecommerce brands and merchants. Its first-party tracking and attribution, affiliate marketplace and discovery tools, flexible offers and commissions, and unified payments and tax forms help brands launch and scale affiliate, influencer and ambassador programs. Refersion integrates with Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, Stripe and custom websites. Learn more at refersion.

Ryan Hilliard

Refersion

+1 919-414-1973

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Refersion's MCP Server can be used to manage all facets of an affiliate program, from any AI assistant.

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Refersion Launches MCP Server, Bringing Affiliate Program Management Into ChatGPT, Claude and Other AI Assistants News Provided By Refersion October 27, 2026, 18:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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