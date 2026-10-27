Calvert Dermatology Now Offering Nordlys® Laser Treatments By Candela In Prince Frederick, Maryland

Heather Montgomery and Sarah Scaggs, board-certified dermatology nurse practitioners at Calvert Dermatology, with the practice's new Nordlys® system by Candela.

The award-winning Nordlys® system provides advanced laser and IPL treatments for skin rejuvenation, pigmentation correction, vascular lesions, and more.

PRINCE FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Calvert Dermatology, a board-certified dermatology practice in Prince Frederick, Maryland, is proud to announce the addition of the Nordlyssystem by Candela, a globally recognized multi-application platform for advanced cosmetic laser treatments. The Nordlys device delivers precise, highly targeted light and laser treatments using technology that protects the skin. With minimal downtime, the treatments are ideal for patients seeking natural-looking, radiant results without invasive procedures."With the Nordlys system, we're bringing our patients the latest innovations in IPL and laser technology," said Dr. Faris Hawit, medical director of Calvert Dermatology. "This versatile device allows us to offer a wide range of treatments - from acne treatment, pigmentation correction, redness reduction (including rosacea), to skin resurfacing and hair removal - all with excellent patient comfort and proven results."What Is the NordlysSystem?Developed by Candela, a leader in aesthetic medical devices, Nordlysis a cutting-edge, FDA-cleared platform featuring Selective Waveband Technology (SWT) IPL, Nd:YAG 1064 nm laser, and non-ablative fractional lasers.This unique combination allows providers to treat a broad spectrum of skin concerns with precision, speed, and minimal discomfort, often performing multiple treatments during a single visit.Key Features and Handpieces:SWTIPL (Selective Waveband Technology): A next-generation intense pulsed light treatment that targets unwanted pigmentation, sun damage (age spots and freckles), and vascular issues like diffuse facial redness, telangiectasias, and rosacea with high precision. Dedicated SWThandpieces also treat acne and remove unwanted hair.Nd:YAG 1064 nm Laser: Treats vascular lesions such as leg veins, venous lakes, and port wine stains.Non-Ablative Fractional Lasers (1550 and 1940 nm): Offers shallow and deeper skin resurfacing with low downtime, and reduces pigmentation (1940). The 1940 laser has been demonstrated in an epigenetic study to improve skin health. These lasers are great for improving overall skin texture and tone.Light & BrightTM Treatment: A powerful combination of SWTIPL and non-ablative fractional lasers for comprehensive skin rejuvenation - ideal for addressing excess pigmentation, uneven tone, dullness, redness, and early signs of aging.What Skin Concerns Can Nordlys Treat?The Nordlys system is designed to treat a wide range of skin issues across a wide range of skin types, including:Brown spots and sun damageRedness and broken capillariesRosacea and facial flushingUneven skin tone and dullnessFine lines and wrinklesAcneUnwanted hairVascular lesions (diffuse redness, facial and leg veins)Treatments are tailored to each patient's skin condition and goals, often requiring minimal downtime and delivering visible improvements in just a few sessions.Benefits of Choosing Nordlys at Calvert DermatologyFDA-cleared technology backed by published clinical researchComfortable and quick treatments with little to no downtimeCustomizable for different skin types and conditionsPrecision treatments allow combining technologies in a single sessionTrusted by leading dermatologists and aesthetics providers worldwide"Our patients want results without having to take time off work or disrupt their routine," said Heather Montgomery, a board-certified dermatology nurse practitioner at Calvert Dermatology. Sarah Scaggs, also a board-certified dermatology nurse practitioner at the practice, added, "Nordlys helps us meet that demand by offering precision treatments that work, leaving glowing, even-toned, and visibly healthier skin."About Calvert DermatologyCalvert Dermatology is a comprehensive dermatology practice located in Prince Frederick, Maryland, offering skin cancer care (including Mohs surgery and superficial radiation therapy), medical dermatology, cosmetic laser treatments, Botoxand dermal fillers, and other non-surgical anti-aging treatments. Dr. Faris Hawit, the practice's medical director, is board-certified in dermatology and in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. The practice is committed to delivering personalized care using the latest technologies in a welcoming and professional environment.To learn more about Nordlys treatments at Calvert Dermatology or to schedule a personalized consultation, visit calvertdermatology or call (410) 535-4561.

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Calvert Dermatology Now Offering Nordlys® Laser Treatments by Candela in Prince Frederick, Maryland News Provided By Medical Marketing Whiz October 27, 2026, 18:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology



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