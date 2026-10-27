A Transformative Approach To Recovery Using Spatial Disambiguation

Reflection Recovery

Reflection Out November 11th

Reflection by R. W. Dixon, out Nov. 11: recovery as an architecture of attention - Knowledge, Acceptance, Humility - and the space between trigger and reaction.

- R. W. DixonCENTREVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AUTHOR R. W. DIXON ANNOUNCES "REFLECTION": A TRANSFORMATIVE APPROACH TO RECOVERY USING SPATIAL DISAMBIGUATIONNew Book, Out November 11, Presents Recovery as an Architecture of Attention - Where You Stand Determines What You See.R. W. Dixon, author and founder of Reflection Recovery, has announced the November 11, 2026 publication of his new book, Reflection: A Transformative Approach to Recovery Using Spatial Disambiguation.Reflection introduces a practical framework designed to help individuals overcome substance use disorder by mastering the architecture of their attention. Grounded in philosophy and personal insight, the methodology is built entirely upon three core pillars:* Knowledge: Cataloging the objective, unvarnished truth of one's personal history.* Acceptance: Building an expanded, stable capacity to hold that history without running, flinching, or falling into cycles of self-loathing.* Humility: Cultivating the willingness to let what has been cataloged and accepted reshape who one is becoming, rather than constantly defending who one used to be.At the very center of the book's framework is the concept of spatial disambiguation-the practical application of mapping context, events, and time/place to address the ambiguity in primary and secondary observations. In practice, this teaches individuals to consciously notice exactly where their attention stands in relation to their experiences, identifying the vital space between an external trigger and an internal reaction so they can position themselves where long-term recovery is possible."Nobody handed me the book I needed," says author R. W. Dixon. "So I wrote the method I wished someone had given me: not a brutal, constant fight with your own brain, but a way to stand somewhere steadier and see clearly from there."The launch features live digital companion tools hosted by the Reflection Recovery community, including a public, interactive days-sober signature wall at reflectionrecovery/magicwall. On this wall, community members count their consecutive days of sobriety in a shared space, standing transparently alongside others doing the same.A free introductory digital package containing the complete book Prologue and Introduction is available immediately at reflectionrecovery/freebie.Reflection: A Transformative Approach to Recovery Using Spatial Disambiguation is available for pre-order now on Amazon and officially publishes on November 11, 2026, in both paperback and ebook formats.

R. W. Dixon

Reflection Recovery

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Recovery as an Architecture of Attention - Where You Stand Determines What You See News Provided By Reflection Recovery October 27, 2026, 18:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Politics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.