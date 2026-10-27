Vesper & Co - Rebrand Press Release

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Press release announcing the rebranding of Byram Advisory Group to Vesper & Co

CELINA, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Byram Advisory Group Rebrands as Vesper & Co to Reflect Long-Term Focus on AI Close Platforms for Accounting FirmsThe Celina, Texas company will operate under the new name, while its legal entity, leadership and client agreements stay the sameByram Advisory Group, LLC today announced that it now operates as Vesper & Co.The company said the new name better aligns with its long-term vision for the brand, which centers on building AI-native close platforms for accounting firms and operating them on each firm's behalf.The change takes effect immediately. Byram Advisory Group, LLC remains the legal entity, and Vesper & Co is its assumed business name.Founder Owen Byram continues to lead the company, and existing client relationships and agreements continue unchanged.Vesper & Co builds each platform around a client firm's existing month-end close, including the ledger systems the firm already uses and the reviews its staff already perform. The company then operates the platform every month, maintaining its connections to those systems and adding improvements as the firm's needs change.Human review is central to the design. Client data stays in the firm's own accounts, the firm's ledger remains the book of record, and a person the firm designates approves the work before anything is finalized."Vesper & Co better aligns with our long-term vision for the brand," said Owen Byram, founder of Vesper & Co. "Accounting firms want the close to run every month, with their own people approving the work. The new name reflects that focus and gives the company room to grow."The company's website has moved to vesperco, and its email addresses and social media profiles, including its LinkedIn page, are moving to the Vesper & Co name.About Vesper & CoVesper & Co is the operating name of Byram Advisory Group, LLC, a Celina, Texas company that builds and operates AI-native close platforms for accounting firms, client accounting services teams and fractional CFO practices. The company was founded by Owen Byram, whose background spans private-equity finance, the month-end close, FP&A and reporting. More information is available at vesperco.Media contactOwen Byram, Vesper & Co, 256-272-3180

Owen Byram

Byram Advisory Group, LLC

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Vesper & Co - Rebrand Press Release News Provided By Byram Advisory Group, LLC October 27, 2026, 18:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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