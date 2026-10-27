IBCCES Launches The Cognitive Care Zonetm In South Florida

Launch celebrated at an in-person event in Coral Gables with regional community and business leaders

- Myron Pincomb, CEO and board chairman of IBCCES

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) has officially launched the Cognitive Care ZoneTM (CCZ) initiative in South Florida, which extends into Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. The launch was celebrated on Monday, October 26, 2026, at an in-person event at the Loews Coral Gables Hotel, bringing together strategic leaders from across the region to mark the occasion. Among the speakers were Coral Gables Vice Mayor Rhonda Anderson, Miami-Dade Commissioner Raquel Regalado, Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau Chief Operating Officer Rolando Aedo, UM Center for Autism and Related Disabilities (CARD) Executive Director Dr. Michael Alessandri, Loews Coral Gables Hotel General Manager Nadim Barrage, and IBCCES CEO and board chairman Myron Pincomb.

The Cognitive Care ZoneTM initiative is designed to make life more accessible for individuals with cognitive differences and conditions, including Alzheimer's, dementia, Down syndrome, autism, ADHD, dyslexia, mental health diagnoses, and the effects of TBI and stroke. The South Florida CCZ initiative emphasizes additional training and certification on these topics to ensure organizations are equipped to help individuals thrive.

"South Florida has long been a destination that welcomes people from around the world, and this initiative ensures that welcome extends to every visitor and resident, regardless of their needs," says Myron Pincomb, CEO and board chairman of IBCCES. "The Cognitive Care ZoneTM gives our community a concrete, measurable way to make that commitment real across every setting, including hospitals, schools, public spaces, workplaces, and recreational destinations."

The launch event opened with a networking reception followed by a formal presentation introducing the South Florida CCZ to attendees, with the Loews Coral Gables Hotel honored as a Certified Autism CenterTM. Community leaders, certified organizations, and prospective partners gathered to learn how the initiative will take shape across the region in the months ahead. Miami-Dade Commissioner Raquel Regalado also unveiled Miami-Dade County's new Neuroinclusive Workforce Map.

A growing number of local businesses, healthcare providers, and public institutions are completing IBCCES certification as part of the initiative, embedding cognitive care training directly into the organizations residents and visitors interact with every day. Early participants include the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau; Miami-Dade Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces; and Carnival Cruise Line, whose kids' camp staff are trained and certified in disability awareness. At the same time, residents across South Florida are invited to sign the Cognitive Care ZoneTM Personal Pledge and take action to support their community.

For more information on the CCZ visit .

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About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 125 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) and Autism Certified CityTM (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality, and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification, and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare, and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel, and AccessibilityCertified – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

Meredith Tekin

IBCCES

+1 904-508-0135

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IBCCES Launches the Cognitive Care ZoneTM in South Florida News Provided By IBCCES October 27, 2026, 18:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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