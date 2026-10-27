HIP Video Promo Presents: Major Spark Premieres New Music Video Jackboot Thugs On Music-News

Major Spark Answers Intimidation With Ridicule in“Jackboot Thugs”

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Major Spark can be furious about the state of American politics without losing its sense of humor. The Boston indie rock band, led by songwriter and vocalist Mark Goodman and producer and multi-instrumentalist Brian Charles, brings that tension to Kill The Truth, its third album. Released October 2 via High Wave with distribution from Downtown, the record addresses political intimidation, threats to the free press, and the question of what it means to care about a country while challenging those who govern it.

The band began in 2021, but Goodman and Charles had already spent years in music. Goodman founded the band Magnet in 1995 and has collaborated with Moe Tucker of The Velvet Underground and David Lowery of Camper Van Beethoven; Charles' production and engineering work includes DISPATCH, Marina and the Diamonds, and Weakened Friends. Their first Major Spark album, Beautiful Noise, arrived in 2021, followed by Walk Among the Poppies in 2025. Kill The Truth was written and recorded at Charles' Rare Signals studio in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The album's ten tracks address the political moment from several directions.“I Love This Country” argues that the United States still has people, places, and cultural contributions worth celebrating.“Jackboot Thugs” focuses on what the band believes puts those values at risk. Rather than separate those positions, Major Spark lets them sit side by side, with sharp observations set against the hooks and momentum of a rock record.

“Jackboot Thugs” makes its point without hiding behind metaphor. Powered by a driving garage-rock rhythm that picks up speed toward the finish, the song condemns the current administration's immigration enforcement policies. An opening verse imagines an ominous vehicle approaching down a neighborhood street, pointedly noting that it isn't a party limo or bringing ice cream. Elsewhere, the lyrics describe churches being raided and people sent to El Salvador without a day in court. References to McCarthy and Stalin link these scenes to older histories of political repression. The repeated line,“Coming down the streets we don't want them here,” leaves little room for ambiguity. The verses warn, but the chorus refuses.

The accompanying visual chooses ridicule over a straightforward display of outrage. Soldiers march at exaggerated speeds and spin around, turning their intimidating appearance into something clumsy and absurd. The video treats figures evoking the administration without directly showing Trump's face. Their exaggerated movements suggest how much intimidation depends on the image its agents project.

With Kill The Truth, Major Spark keeps exploring the uneasy space between patriotism and protest. The Jackboot Thugs video links the fascist tactics of today with figures from history such as Joseph Stalin, who created terror in a population to gain and centralize power. The“Jackboot Thugs” video carries that work beyond the music, making room for important conversations as the band continues questioning the exercise of power in America.

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Andrew Gesner

HIP Video Promo

+1 732-613-1779

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HIP Video Promo Presents: Major Spark premieres new music video "Jackboot Thugs" on Music-News News Provided By HIP Video Promo October 27, 2026, 18:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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