EUR/USD Forex Signal 27/10: Ahead Of Fed, ECB Rate Decisio (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish view
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1100. Add a stop-loss at 1.1250. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1250. Add a stop-loss at 1.1100.
This decision comes at a time when countries like Italy and France are facing a substantial crisis as protests escalate.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the EUR/USD pair has continued its downward trend, reaching a low of 1.1173, its lowest level on October 15. It has remained below 50-day moving average and the Supertrend indicator. These technicals suggest that bears have prevailed.The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the MACD indicators have continued falling. The RSI fell to 34 and is pointing downwards. Therefore, the pair will likely continue falling, potentially to the crucial support level of 1.1110, its lowest level this month. A move below that level will point to more downside, potentially to the support level of 1.1100. Ready to trade our daily Forex signals? Here's a list of some of the best Forex platforms in Australia to check out
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