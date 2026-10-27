Silver Price Forecast: $50 In Focus As Selling Accelerates

Downside target

$50.60 A sustained move above $53.10 would bring the upside target at $54.20 into focus. However, an initial rebound would not necessarily signal an end to the broader decline. A break below $52.40 would shift attention toward $50.60, with the closely watched $50 threshold below that. Traders should distinguish between a brief test of support and a sustained break, rather than assuming either a recovery or further selling is inevitable. With price movements remaining volatile, clearly defined exits and position sizes are particularly important for traders attempting to capture short-term reversals.