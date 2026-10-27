Manipur Targets 1 Lakh 'Lakhpati Didis' By 2029

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Oct 27 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Tuesday said the state government aims to increase the number of 'Lakhpati Didis' in the state from the current 26,000 to one lakh by 2029, emphasising that the support and cooperation of banking institutions would be crucial to achieving the target.

The Chief Minister made the statement while inaugurating the 11-day-long 18th SARAS Aajeevika Mela 2026 at the City Convention Centre in Imphal.

Addressing the gathering, Khemchand Singh highlighted the important role of banks in strengthening Self-Help Groups (SHGs), promoting women-led enterprises and ensuring sustainable livelihoods for women in the state.

“Manipur currently has 26,000 'Lakhpati Didis'. We aim to increase the number to one lakh by 2029. This ambitious target can be achieved only with the support and intervention of banks,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that assistance from banking institutions is very important to strengthen SHGs and ensure that women continue earning.

Referring to loan repayment by SHGs, Khemchand Singh said the national loan default rate stood at around five per cent, while Manipur had recorded a significantly lower rate of two per cent. He cited the figures to highlight the state's performance in loan repayment and underline the importance of continued cooperation between banks and SHGs.

The Lakhpati Didi initiative, launched by the Centre, aims to help women belonging to SHGs achieve an annual household income of at least Rs 1 lakh through sustainable livelihood activities and income-generating enterprises.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the significant contributions of women to Manipur's social, political and economic life over the years.

Recalling the historical role played by women during Nupi Lal (meaning Women's War), he said women in Manipur had stood up against British rule and made significant contributions to the state's social and political movements.

He noted that women had continued to shoulder various responsibilities while contributing to the state's economy through their participation in trade, entrepreneurship and other economic activities.

Khemchand Singh also cited the Ima Market (women's market) in Imphal, which is run exclusively by women, as an example of women's economic participation.

The market sells a wide range of products, including daily essentials, and plays an important role in supporting livelihoods and contributing to the state's economy.

Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen, who attended the inauguration programme through video conferencing, highlighted the significance of the SARAS Aajeevika Mela as a platform for promoting rural livelihoods and women's entrepreneurship.

She said the sale of Articles of Rural Artisans Society (SARAS) was a flagship market-promotion initiative under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana–National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), aimed at empowering rural women and promoting women-led enterprises.

Kipgen said SARAS Melas provide SHGs with opportunities to showcase and sell their products, establish connections with customers and explore wider business opportunities. Such platforms help rural women entrepreneurs expand their markets, improve their income and strengthen their livelihoods.