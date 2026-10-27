Gujarat Records 1.59 Lakh Voter Enrolment Applications In A Day As Youth Turn Up In Large Numbers

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 27 (IANS) Gujarat received 1,59,712 applications for fresh voter registration on October 25, the highest single-day tally during three special camps held this month as part of the continuous updation of electoral rolls, with young people aged 18-29 accounting for the bulk of the applications.

According to the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, the camps were held on October 11, 18 and 25 following instructions from the Election Commission of India.

They aimed to facilitate the enrolment of eligible citizens whose names were yet to be included in the electoral rolls, particularly first-time voters aged 18-19.

The October 25 camp received 78,939 applications from people in the 18-19 age group and 65,113 from those aged 20-29.

The state also received 435 Form-6A applications, 13,973 Form-7 applications and 1,66,706 Form-8 applications that day, taking the total number of forms across categories to 3,40,826.

The previous camp, held on October 18, received 98,998 Form-6 applications, including 53,130 from voters aged 18–19 and 37,233 from those in the 20-29 age group.

A further 450 Form-6A, 9,937 Form-7 and 1,03,589 Form-8 applications were received, taking the day's total to 2,12,974 forms. At the first camp on October 11, officials received 82,605 Form-6 applications and 408 Form-6A applications.

Another 8,549 Form-7 and 89,489 Form-8 applications were received, bringing the total across categories to 1,81,051.

Officials said the special camps were organised on Sundays to make the registration process more accessible. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) were present at polling stations across the state from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to receive applications.

Electoral Registration Officers and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers also conducted voter awareness activities in colleges and educational institutions under the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme.

Supervisors and electoral registration officials monitored polling stations to oversee the process.

During the current non-Special Intensive Revision (Non-SIR) period, eligible citizens can apply to have their names added to the electoral rolls by submitting Form-6 under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

The Chief Electoral Officer has urged eligible residents, particularly young people registering to vote for the first time, to enrol their names through the continuous updation process.