BL Verma Slams Congress For Failing To Accept PM Modi Election Mandate

BL Verma Criticises Congress Stance

Union Minister BL Verma on Tuesday criticised the Congress ahead of the INDIA bloc rally scheduled for November 1, accusing the party of being unable to accept the people's mandate in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to the reporters, Verma said the country was progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and alleged that the Congress was unable to accept the public's verdict.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is continuously moving towards development, which these people are unable to accept. The public has rejected Congress. The Prime Minister has received the people's mandate. Their arrogance is so high that they are not ready to accept it," Verma said.

Accusations of Abusive Language

He also accused Congress leaders of using abusive language against the Prime Minister and his family, alleging that they had refused to apologise for their remarks. "We have also seen that sometimes Congress people use abusive words for the Prime Minister, sometimes for his mother, sometimes for his father, and then they say that they will not apologise," he said.

Criticism of INDIA Bloc Rally

Commenting on the INDIA bloc rally scheduled for November 1, Verma alleged that the Congress was resorting to such actions out of frustration and urged the party to focus on winning public support. "In their frustration, they resort to such antics. I believe they should focus on winning the hearts of the people. The Prime Minister already resides in the hearts of the nation's people, and it is he whom the people have given the mandate to," he said.

Call for Respecting the Mandate

Verma said the Congress's alleged arrogance would not last. "Even Ravana's arrogance didn't last, so the Congress's arrogance certainly won't endure. They (Congress) are writhing without power just like a fish out of water," he said. The Union Minister also called on the Congress to respect the people's electoral mandate, reiterating that political parties should accept the public's verdict. "The people's mandate should not be disrespected," Verma said.

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