ICC Congratulates Kettleborough On Completing A Century Of Tests

MENAFN - IANS) Dubai, Oct 27 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) has congratulated Richard Kettleborough, a member of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, on reaching a major career milestone, standing as an on-field umpire in his 100th Test during the third Test between South Africa and Australia in Cape Town on Tuesday.

The 53-year-old becomes only the fifth umpire to reach three figures, joining Aleem Dar (145 Tests), Steve Bucknor (128), Rudi Koertzen (108) and Rod Tucker (102) in the 100-Test club.

Jay Shah, ICC Chairman, said:“Reaching 100 Test matches as an on-field umpire is an outstanding achievement and a moment to celebrate Richard Kettleborough's exceptional career. To be only the fifth umpire to reach this landmark speaks volumes about his consistency, professionalism and enduring contribution to the game.

“Richard has earned the admiration and respect of players and fellow officials through his sound judgement, composure under pressure and unwavering commitment to the highest standards of umpiring. We congratulate him on this remarkable milestone and thank him for the outstanding service he continues to provide to international cricket,” the ICC said.

Kettleborough said:“I am grateful to the ICC and ECB for their continued support, to my colleagues on the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires and Referees for their friendship and encouragement.”

“To my dad and aunt who are sadly no longer with us, I know how proud you would have been; to my children Millie, Jack and Alfie and to loved ones, I wish you could all be here. This milestone is as much yours as it is mine. I look forward to seeing you all soon and to many more rewarding years in the game,” he added.

Kettleborough made his international umpiring debut in a T20I between England and Australia at Old Trafford in 2009 and officiated in his first Test in Galle in November 2010 between Sri Lanka and the West Indies. He has also stood in 114 ODIs, 46 T20Is, four Women's ODIs and four Women's T20Is.

Kettleborough played 33 first-class matches from 1994 to 1999 for Middlesex and Yorkshire in the English County Championship before he was included in the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) panel of umpires in 2006. Kettleborough was named in the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires in May 2011, becoming its youngest member at the time.

Global ICC events that Kettleborough has officiated in: ICC Men's Cricket World Cup - 2011, 2015 (including final), 2019, 2023 (including final); ICC Men's T20 World Cup - 2012, 2014 (including final), 2016, 2021 (including final), 2022, 2024 (final as TV umpire), 2026; ICC Men's Champions Trophy - 2013, 2017 (including final), 2025 and ICC World Test Championship Final - 2021 and 2023 (as TV umpire on both occasions).