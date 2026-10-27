Friday Harbor Expands AI Appraisal Review To Support UAD 3.6 Ahead Of GSE Mandate

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) SEATTLE, Wash., Oct. 27, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Friday Harbor, an AI pre-underwriting platform that helps loan officers assemble complete and compliant loan files in real time, today announced that it has expanded its AI appraisal review capability to support Uniform Appraisal Dataset (UAD) 3.6 reports. The expansion enables lenders to apply Friday Harbor's automated appraisal review to the redesigned reporting format, with more than 350 checks that culminate in a concise summary of what has been validated and what requires attention.







Image caption: Friday Harbor logo.

The new capability arrives ahead of the November 2 UAD 3.6 compliance deadline set by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Beginning on that date, new appraisal reports submitted to either government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) through the Uniform Collateral Data Portal must use UAD 3.6. Sellers that cannot complete their implementation by then can request a one-time exception allowing them to continue submitting UAD 2.6 reports through May 19, 2027, before UAD 3.6 becomes mandatory for all new submissions on May 20.

Beginning March 1, however, UAD 2.6 reports will no longer receive normal risk scores from Fannie Mae's Collateral Underwriter or Freddie Mac's Loan Collateral Advisor, and loans secured by them will not be eligible for collateral representation and warranty relief for value. The GSEs have encouraged lenders to complete their transition before March 1 to avoid business and process impacts.

“Lenders are under a lot of pressure to get UAD 3.6 right while they're still sorting through system readiness, vendor dependencies and training,” said Theo Ellis, Founder and CEO of Friday Harbor.“The last thing they need is a new appraisal format creating more manual review work. Friday Harbor does the heavy lifting so teams can quickly see what has been validated, what needs attention and where they need to focus.”

UAD 3.6 replaces the longstanding appraisal forms used by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac with a single, dynamic reporting structure aligned with the Mortgage Industry Standards Maintenance Organization (MISMO) 3.6 data standard. The redesign moves information previously captured through familiar form fields and free-form commentary into a more standardized dataset, giving lenders more consistent property information while changing how appraisal reviews are conducted.

Friday Harbor's UAD 3.6 appraisal review capability is available now. To see the capability in action, lenders can request a demo at fridayharbor.

About Friday Harbor

Friday Harbor is an AI pre-underwriting platform that helps lenders identify and resolve potential issues earlier in the origination process. By analyzing borrower documents, appraisals and income calculations against investor guidelines and lender overlays, the platform helps teams deliver cleaner files, achieve fewer underwriting touches and improve individual productivity. For more information, visit .

Tags: #mortgagetech #AI #fintech

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