Argyle's New Direct VOIE+ Adds Income Calculations From Freddie Mac's AIM Check API Alongside Direct-Source Payroll Data

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Argyle, the leading consumer-permissioned verification platform, today announced the launch of Direct VOIE+, a step-up to its direct-source verification of income and employment (VOIE) for mortgage lenders. Direct VOIE+ delivers calculated monthly income from Freddie Mac's AIM Check API alongside direct-source payroll data, helping lenders understand eligible income earlier in the origination process.







Image caption: Argyle logo.

Earlier access to Freddie Mac's income calculations helps loan officers eliminate manual calculations, assess financing options sooner and reduce rework during underwriting. Manual calculations are time-consuming and prone to error, while rough estimates may not align with the qualifying income recognized by automated underwriting systems. Without a reliable picture of a borrower's eligible income, loan officers may overlook opportunities to structure loans that work for their borrowers. Discrepancies that surface later in underwriting can also lead to rework and delays.

Direct VOIE+ gives lenders access to Freddie Mac's monthly income calculations alongside direct-source payroll data, helping loan officers identify viable financing options and structure loans with greater confidence while reducing downstream rework.

Direct VOIE+ is designed to help mortgage lenders:

Identify more financing opportunities: Use Freddie Mac-calculated monthly income earlier to identify financing options and structure loans that work for more borrowers. Accelerate qualification: Give loan officers earlier access to usable income calculations so they can assess borrowers and move loans forward faster. Avoid costly rework: Identify potential income discrepancies before underwriting to reduce surprises and delays. See the full income picture: Review direct-source payroll data and AIM calculations together in one verification. Keep existing workflows: Enable Direct VOIE+ organization-wide without changing how verifications are ordered. Maintain a reliable fallback: Receive the direct-source payroll data even when AIM calculations are unavailable.

“Knowing how much income a borrower earns is different from knowing how much income can actually be used to qualify them,” said Daniel Esquibel, vice president of mortgage at Argyle.“That distinction can change which financing options are available and whether a loan officer finds a path to yes. Direct VOIE+ gives loan officers Freddie Mac's income calculations earlier, when they can use that information to help structure loans, qualify more borrowers and avoid costly surprises in underwriting.”

The Direct VOIE+ process begins when an applicant connects their payroll account through Argyle. Argyle then submits the resulting direct-source payroll data to AIM Check API and retrieves Freddie Mac's monthly income calculations for total, base, overtime, bonus, commission and other income that are matched to each corresponding employment, including for applicants with more than one job. The VOIE+ PDF and JSON display the monthly income calculation within each employment section and, when available, append AIM Payroll API Assessment so teams don't have to manage it as a separate output.

Direct VOIE+ is now available to mortgage lenders using Argyle's direct-source payroll verification. To learn more, visit .

About Argyle:

Argyle is the leading consumer-permissioned verification platform empowering consumers to share their income, employment and asset data through consumer-directed payroll and bank connections. With Argyle, lenders automate verification workflows to save time, reduce fraud and compliance risks, lower costs and build better product experiences. As an approved service provider supporting Freddie Mac's Loan Product Advisor® asset and income modeler (AIM), and an authorized supplier for Fannie Mae's Desktop Underwriter® validation service, Argyle empowers mortgage lenders to receive the paystubs and W-2s applicants share, understand applicants' ability to pay and improve loan quality-all at up to 80% less cost. Argyle's commitment to innovation is backed by investors including Bain Capital Ventures, Checkr, Mastercard and SignalFire.

For more information on Argyle's industry-leading verification platform, visit .

Tags: @withArgyle

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News Source: Argyle

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