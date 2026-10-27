MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 27, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - The Midwest leads the way with Ohio, Indiana and Wisconsin driving industrial project activity. The Industrial SalesLeads research team identified 468 industrial projects in September, and 126 of them are located in the Midwest, more than any other region. 4 of the Midwest states Ohio, Indiana, Wisconsin and Michigan account for 81 of the projects. Manufacturers, food processors and distributors expand, upgrade and build new facilities across the Midwest region.







Image caption: Midwest Leads the Way as Ohio, Indiana and Wisconsin Drive September 2026 Industrial Projects.

WHY THE MIDWEST IS PULLING AHEAD

Independent rankings point to the same momentum. Area Development's 2026 Top States for Doing Business survey ranks Ohio 5th, Michigan 10th and Indiana 11th overall. Ohio ranks 3rd for skilled manufacturing labor, Ohio and Indiana rank 4th and 5th for logistics and transportation, and Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin hold the top three spots for water and wastewater capacity. One site selection consultant in the survey said,“the pendulum is beginning to swing back toward the Rust Belt” as costs and labor markets tighten in the Southeast.

The industrial project counts support the claim. In Site Selection magazine's 2026 Governor's Cup, which tallies 2025 corporate facility projects, Illinois ranked 2nd nationally with 680 projects and Ohio ranked 3rd with 467. Kansas ranked 3rd on a per capita basis. Nationally, the ISM Manufacturing PMI registered 54.5% in September, the ninth consecutive month of expansion.

The following are selected highlights on new Midwest Industrial industry news:

INDUSTRIAL – BY REGION

Midwest – 126

Southeast – 120

Northeast – 84

West – 64

Southwest – 49

Canada – 25

MIDWEST – BY PROJECT LOCATION

Ohio – 22

Indiana – 21

Wisconsin – 20

Michigan – 18

Iowa – 11

Minnesota – 10

Missouri – 10

Illinois – 7

MIDWEST – BY PROJECT TYPE

Wholesale & Distribution – 24

Food & Beverage – 22

Metals & Metal Fabrication – 12

Industrial Machinery – 8

Transportation Equipment – 7

Retail – 6

MIDWEST – BY PROJECT SCOPE/ACTIVITY

Equipment Upgrade – 46

New Construction – 45

Expansion – 35

Renovation – 34

Relocation – 17

Closing – 8

MIDWEST – BY PROJECT VALUE

More than $100 Million – 8

$25 – 100 Million – 20

$10 – 25 Million – 16

$5 – 10 Million – 23

$1 – 5 Million – 16

MIDWEST EQUIPMENT CATEGORIES IN DEMAND

In September, the Midwest industrial project managers we identified are buying the following equipment:

90%: Compressed Air Systems

81-85%: Lighting, HVAC, Networking/Security Equipment, Mechanical Construction

74-75%: Material Handling/Storage Equipment, Fire Protection Equipment, Lift Trucks

63-66%: Conveyors, Loading Dock Equipment, Cranes and Hoists

55-57%: Control Systems & Instrumentation, Air Emissions Control Equipment, Floor Coatings, Heat Exchangers

48-50%: Packaging Equipment, Building Construction

36%: Manufacturing Equipment

11-21%: Building Renovation, Process Equipment, Tanks/Vessels Stainless, Equipment Relocation, Tanks/Vessels All

INSIDE IDENTIFIED MIDWEST PROJECTS

The Midwest is where the industrial plants are. Midwest industrial projects include 56 of the 170 manufacturing and production facilities tracked this month (33%) and 25 of the 87 processing facilities (29%), more than any other region.

Food processing and distribution are concentrated here. The Midwest accounts for 22 of the 51 food and beverage projects (43%) and 24 of the 52 wholesale and distribution projects (46%), consistent with the region's strong water capacity and logistics rankings.

Plant floor equipment demand runs above the national rate. Compared with all 468 industrial projects, Midwest projects are more likely to need material handling equipment (75% vs. 68%), lift trucks (74% vs. 64%), conveyors (66% vs. 57%), cranes and hoists (63% vs. 54%) and packaging equipment (50% vs. 39%).

Many mid-sized industrial projects, fewer megaprojects. The Midwest leads in industrial project count, but the Southeast leads in dollars, with $18.6 billion in disclosed investment compared with $6.1 billion in the Midwest. The median disclosed Midwest industrial project is $18.5 million, and 55 Midwest projects fall between $1 million and $25 million.

New industrial construction keep pace with upgrades. 45 Midwest industrial projects involve new construction, tied with the Southeast for the most of any region, along with 46 equipment upgrades.

2027 delivers the industrial projects. Of the 20 Midwest projects with a stated completion date, 15 are slated to finish in 2027, putting equipment purchasing decisions in the next two to three quarters.

Closings are part of the picture. The Midwest also had 8 of the month's 24 closings, led by Wisconsin with 3, as older plants are shut while new capacity is added elsewhere in the region.

TOP 5 TRACKED MIDWEST PROJECTS

IOWA:

A water utility plans to invest $1 billion to build a water treatment plant in western Des Moines, IA, and expand two existing plants. The project is seeking approval.

WISCONSIN:

An agricultural co-operative plans to invest $700 million to build a soybean processing plant in WI. The project has recently received approval.

INDIANA:

A flavor, fragrance and cosmetic ingredient manufacturer plans to invest $215 million to build a processing facility in IN. The project is seeking approval, and completion is slated for 2028.

MISSOURI:

A dairy product manufacturer plans to invest $197 million to build a processing facility in MO. The project is seeking approval.

WISCONSIN:

An industrial equipment manufacturer plans to invest $100 million to renovate and upgrade equipment at a 500,000 sf manufacturing facility in WI and relocate its operations there. The project is seeking approval.

LARGEST PLANNED MIDWEST PROJECT

An automotive manufacturer is considering a $3 billion investment to build a manufacturing facility and is seeking a site in central Ohio.

ABOUT INDUSTRIAL SALESLEADS, INC.

Since 1959, Industrial SalesLeads, based in Jacksonville, FL is a leader in delivering industrial capital project intelligence and prospecting services for sales and marketing teams to ensure a predictable and scalable pipeline. Our Industrial Market Intelligence, IMI identifies timely insights on companies planning significant capital investments such as new construction, expansion, relocation, equipment modernization and plant closings in industrial facilities. The Outsourced Prospecting Services, an extension to your sales team, is designed to drive growth with qualified meetings and appointments for your internal sales team. Visit us at .

Each month, our team provides hundreds of industrial reports within a variety of industries: data-solutions/industrial-project-reports/.

News Source: Industrial SalesLeads Inc

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