Song Refiners Launches Updraft, A Private Catalog Of Curated Songs, For Verified Music Industry Professionals

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 27, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Song Refiners today announced that Updraft is live. Updraft is a private, curated catalog of songs that have scored 90 or higher on the Song Refiners scale. A&R representatives, publishers, sync supervisors and label staff can request access at .







Image caption: Song Refiners logo.

Updraft is not a marketplace or a public listing. Each request is reviewed by hand for a real role, a real organization and a real reason. Approved professionals receive a private preview link and can contact writers directly through the platform. There is no fee to request access, and writers keep all rights. Song Refiners takes no ownership, no exclusivity and no percentage of any deal that results.

“Industry professionals do not need more songs. They need fewer, better ones they can trust were curated honestly,” said Keith Mohr, founder of Song Refiners.“Updraft puts that small, vetted set in front of the right people and gets out of the way.”

Industry users can find songs by describing what they need in an intake chat, or by filtering tags such as story arc, tempo and vocalist gender.

The catalog spans country and roots, from traditional and modern country to red dirt, country rock and bluegrass, along with rock and alternative, pop and alt-pop, Christian and gospel, Americana, folk and singer-songwriter, electronic and dance, R&B, soul and funk, blues, jazz and holiday. Song Refiners users work with a range of ideation and creation tools, from pen, paper and instrument to assisted production. Every song in Updraft is submitted by its writer as human-written.

Songs enter Updraft only after scoring 90 or higher on the Song Refiners 99-point scale, which signals a well-crafted, commercially viable song, and earning Mohr's recommendation. Scores come from Song Intelligence (SI), a proprietary review system built on more than 10,000 lines of review criteria written by Mohr. Song Intelligence does not write or generate music. It delivers review and coaching feedback on songs that writers have already created.

Mohr is a 30-plus-year music industry veteran. He operated a recording studio in Pennsylvania where Halestorm recorded some of its earliest songs, and he launched Nashville Rising Song, a songwriter competition that ran from 2006 to 2020 and featured early performances from artists including Kelsea Ballerini.

Music industry professionals can request private access to the Updraft catalog at .

ABOUT SONG REFINERS

Song Refiners is a song review and coaching service created by Keith Mohr. Its review system, Song Intelligence (SI), draws on three decades of industry standards and does not write or generate music. Songs that score 90 or higher and earn Mohr's recommendation are eligible for Updraft, a private, curated catalog open to verified industry professionals. Learn more at .

MULTIMEDIA:

LOGO link for media:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Keith Mohr, Mohr Creative Group

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615-594-0426

News Source: Song Refiners

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