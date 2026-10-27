Hitpaw Vikpea V6.0.0 Update Unveils AI Enhancement Agent, Gemini Omni Integration, And More

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) NEW YORK, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - HitPaw, a leading innovator in multimedia software solutions, today announced the release of HitPaw VikPea V6.0.0, the latest update to its AI-powered video enhancement platform. This release introduces intelligent AI Enhancement Agent, improved low-light enhancement, local export for AI Generative Model, and the new Gemini Omni video generation model, delivering greater flexibility and efficiency for creators.







Image caption: HitPaw VikPea Releases V6.0.0.

WHATS NEW IN HITPAW VIKPEA V6.0.0

1 – AI Enhancement Agent

HitPaw VikPea introduces the AI Enhancement Agent. By simply describing the desired enhancement effects (or leaving the field blank), the application automatically analyzes the video's quality and generates three recommended enhancement options with preview windows, allowing users to compare the results and select the most suitable AI model.

2 – Low-Light Enhancement Model Upgrade

HitPaw VikPea upgrades its AI Low-light Enhancement Model to deliver sharper visuals, richer details, and more faithful color reproduction. The improvements enhance image clarity while preserving colors closer to those in the original footage.

3 – Optimized Handling for Large Cloud Exports

To reduce queue resource demands, bandwidth consumption, and cloud processing costs associated with large files, HitPaw VikPea guides users to contact the support team for manual processing or switch to local export when a cloud export is expected to exceed 50 GB.

4 – Local Export for AI Generative Models

High-end systems meeting hardware requirements (NVIDIA VRAM >= 16 GB, RAM >= 32 GB) gain access to local generative AI model execution, enabling unlimited local processing and exports without consuming AI points.

5 – Gemini Omni Model Integration

The update incorporates Google's Gemini Omni model into the video generation workflow, allowing high-quality video creation using custom text prompts and uploaded media.

6 – AI Compute Sharing Node

HitPaw VikPea introduces an opt-in AI Compute Sharing Node Network that invites eligible high-performance devices to contribute computing resources to AI tasks, with credits awarded as rewards. Tasks run only when devices are idle and meet system requirements. Participation is voluntary, users retain control over the program, and they can withdraw at any time without affecting normal device use.

COMPATIBILITY AND PRICE

HitPaw VikPea is compatible with both Windows and macOS, ensuring accessibility for creators worldwide. Users can try the new features via a free trial, or purchase the full package starting from $43.19/month.

For more information: [OFFICIAL] HitPaw Video Enhancer – AI Video Enhancer

ABOUT HITPAW

HitPaw is a cutting-edge company redefining the AI editing field with innovation, creativity, efficiency, and simplicity as its core values. The company empowers millions of users worldwide with AI-powered tools for video, image, and audio editing, enhancing, and conversion. HitPaw's flagship products are trusted by content creators, marketers, and educators for their simplicity and cutting-edge technology.

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News Source: HitPaw Co Ltd

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