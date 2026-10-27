MENAFN - Market Press Release) Digital Last-Mile Platform Market Investment Opportunities and Forecast 2026 to 2035 October 27, 2026 12:01 am - Digital Last-mile Platform Market Size is valued at USD 9.25 Bn in 2025 and is predicted to reach USD 34.52 Bn by the year 2035 at a 14.2% CAGR during the forecast period for 2026 to 2035.

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Digital Last-Mile Platform Market- (By Component (Software / Platform and Services), By Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), By Application (Route Optimization, Tracking, Customer Communication, Analytics & Reporting,), By End User (Logistics, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare, Food & Beverage)) Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2035"

Digital Last-mile Platform Market Size is valued at USD 9.25 Bn in 2025 and is predicted to reach USD 34.52 Bn by the year 2035 at a 14.2% CAGR during the forecast period for 2026 to 2035.

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The digital last-mile delivery platform market is witnessing significant growth, primarily supported by the continued expansion of e-commerce and online retail. Rising consumer adoption of digital purchasing channels has increased demand for reliable, efficient, and responsive last-mile delivery services. As a result, digital platforms are becoming increasingly important for streamlining delivery operations, improving logistics visibility, and enhancing the overall customer experience.

These platforms integrate advanced technologies such as GPS-enabled tracking, real-time data analytics, and intelligent route optimization to improve fleet utilization, reduce delivery delays, and support accurate order fulfillment. Features including real-time shipment visibility, automated customer notifications, digital proof of delivery, and integrated feedback mechanisms further improve service transparency and customer engagement. The market encompasses established logistics companies, major e-commerce organizations, and technology-focused startups that are developing increasingly sophisticated digital delivery solutions.

Growing smartphone adoption and expanding internet connectivity are also contributing to market development by enabling convenient communication and real-time interaction between customers, logistics providers, and delivery personnel. In parallel, increasing emphasis on environmental sustainability is encouraging companies to adopt technology-enabled practices such as route optimization, fuel efficiency, delivery consolidation, and reduced carbon emissions.

List of Prominent Players in the Digital Last-Mile Platform Market:

.Onfleet, Inc

.FarEye Technologies, Inc

.The Descartes Systems Group Inc

.Shipwell, Inc.

.Shipsy

.Onro, Inc.

.Scurri Ltd.

.Loginext

.Solutions Private Limited

.Zebra Technologies

.Corporation

.Click Labs Inc (Tooken)

.Bringg Delivery Technologies Ltd

.WorkWave LLC

.Other Prominent Players

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Market Dynamics

Drivers

The continued expansion of e-commerce and digital retail is generating substantial demand for efficient, dependable, and technology-enabled last-mile delivery solutions. As the number of consumers purchasing through digital channels increases, logistics providers and retailers are adopting digital platforms to improve delivery planning, fleet utilization, shipment visibility, and service responsiveness. High smartphone adoption and expanding internet connectivity are further accelerating market penetration by enabling real-time tracking, digital communication, instant customer feedback, and greater transparency throughout the delivery process. In addition, growing emphasis on environmental sustainability is encouraging businesses to deploy technology-based solutions that optimize delivery routes, improve fuel efficiency, reduce unnecessary travel, and lower carbon emissions.

Challenges

Intense competition remains a major challenge in the digital last-mile delivery platform market, requiring providers to continuously enhance their capabilities and establish differentiated value propositions. In an increasingly competitive environment, sustained innovation, operational reliability, and a strong focus on customer experience are essential for retaining market position. Delivery operations are also affected by challenges such as urban traffic congestion, unpredictable weather conditions, fluctuating order volumes, and the complexity of coordinating extensive logistics networks. Overcoming these operational constraints requires investment in advanced optimization technologies, data-driven planning tools, and strategic partnerships that can improve route efficiency, resource allocation, and overall delivery performance.

Regional Trends

North America held a leading position in the global last-mile delivery software market in 2023 and is expected to maintain strong growth during the forecast period. Regional demand is being supported by increasing consumer expectations for rapid fulfillment, including same-day and next-day delivery options. Significant investments in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), big data analytics, and other digital technologies are enabling logistics companies to improve route planning, demand forecasting, fleet management, and delivery efficiency.

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Recent Developments:

.In May 2023, Locus, a worldwide last-mile logistics technology firm, has announced significant updates to its order-to-delivery dispatch management platform for retail, 3PL, and CEP customers. Retailers and e-commerce enterprises can benefit from the new upgrade, which includes delivery connected checkout, cross-fleet usage, and dark shop optimization.

.In November 2022, Milkman S.P.A. has partnered with SAP SE to offer its Milkman Last Mile Platform through SAP Store, an online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Milkman would link the Milkman Last Mile Platform with SAP Transportation Management and SAP Commerce Cloud to provide real-time updates on delivery progress and reschedule options.

Segmentation of Digital Last-Mile Platform Market-

Digital Last-Mile Platform Market- By Component

.Software / Platform

.Services

Digital Last-Mile Platform Market- By Deployment

.Cloud

.On-premise

Digital Last-Mile Platform Market- By Application

.Route Optimization

.Tracking

.Customer Communication

.Analytics & Reporting

.Others

Digital Last-Mile Platform Market-?? End-user

.Logistics

.Retail & E-commerce

.Healthcare

.Food & Beverage

.Others

Digital Last-Mile Platform Market- By Region-

North America-

.The US

.Canada

.Mexico

Europe-

.Germany

.The UK

.France

.Italy

.Spain

.Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

.China

.Japan

.India

.South Korea

.Southeast Asia

.Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

.Brazil

.Argentina

.Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

.GCC Countries

.South Africa

.Rest of Middle East and Africa

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