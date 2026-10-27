Islamic Finance Assets Projected To Surpass $10.5 Trillion Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiGlobal Islamic finance assets are projected to exceed $10.5 trillion by 2030, driven by expanding banking operations, record sukuk issuance and growing adoption across emerging markets, according to a new industry assessment.
The 2026 Islamic Finance Development Report, released by London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) and the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), estimates that industry assets reached $6.5 trillion in 2025, representing annual growth of 9%.
The findings, unveiled at the Kuala Lumpur Islamic Finance Forum in Malaysia, indicate that the industry could expand by more than 60% over five years. The forecast reflects stronger demand for Shariah-compliant financial products, regulatory reforms and increasing participation from markets beyond established Islamic finance centres.
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