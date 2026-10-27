Masdar Secures $600 Million Through Top-Rated Corporate Blue Bond Arabian Post

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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi renewable energy company Masdar has raised $600 million through its first blue bond, an AA-rated transaction described as the highest-rated publicly issued corporate blue bond worldwide.

The five-year securities, rated AA- by S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings, were issued under Masdar's $6 billion global medium-term note programme. Proceeds will finance or refinance eligible marine renewable energy projects under the company's updated Green Finance Framework.

Investor orders reached $1.4 billion, more than twice the offering size, enabling Masdar to narrow its borrowing spread to 115 basis points above US Treasury securities from initial guidance of about 130 basis points. The issue remained fixed at $600 million despite the demand.

<p>The senior unsecured notes carry a coupon of 5.875 per cent and an issue yield of 6.007 per cent. They were priced at 99.437 per cent of face value and mature on 29 October 2031. Settlement is scheduled for 29 October 2026.</p> <p>Masdar, formally Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, is expanding its sustainable financing programme into blue debt, a category generally intended to support ocean-related and water-related activities. Its own framework takes a narrower approach, restricting eligible blue projects to marine renewable energy infrastructure.</p> <p>Qualifying activities include offshore wind farms, floating solar installations and transmission infrastructure connecting offshore generation with electricity networks on land. The company has identified partial financing of offshore wind developments in the United Kingdom among the intended applications of the proceeds.</p> <p>The transaction provides investors with conventional corporate debt whose proceeds are earmarked for specified environmental uses. The blue designation does not make the bonds secured against projects, and repayment obligations remain those of the issuing company.</p> See also Formula One maintains Qatar and Abu Dhabi race dates <p>Masdar revised its Green Finance Framework in September to incorporate blue financing instruments alongside existing green funding arrangements. The revised provisions cover bonds, loans, private placements and sukuk, subject to eligibility criteria and commitments concerning the management and reporting of proceeds.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>Moody's assigned the updated framework an SQS1 sustainability quality score, its highest category, described as Excellent. That assessment evaluates the framework's sustainability credentials and is separate from the issuer's credit rating, which concerns its ability to meet financial obligations.</p> <p>The framework draws on the International Capital Market Association's Green Bond Principles and guidance on blue economy financing developed with the International Finance Corporation. It also references green loan principles and the IFC's blue finance guidance.</p> <p>Under the framework, Masdar is expected to track how funds are allocated to qualifying projects and provide reporting on their environmental impact where information is available. Those disclosures will allow investors to assess how the proceeds are deployed after issuance.</p> <p>Masdar's corporate ratings are A1 from Moody's and AA- from both S&P and Fitch. Its shareholders are Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, known as TAQA, Mubadala Investment Company and ADNOC, which hold 43 per cent, 33 per cent and 24 per cent respectively.</p> <p>The pricing represented a 15-basis-point reduction in the spread initially indicated to buyers. A basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. Although the order book demonstrates demand for the securities, the available transaction figures do not establish whether the blue designation independently reduced Masdar's financing costs.</p> <p>The company's eligibility rules distinguish this issue from blue bonds supporting fisheries, coastal conservation, wastewater treatment or drinking-water infrastructure. Such activities may qualify under broader blue finance guidance but are not included in Masdar's marine renewable energy category for this transaction.</p> See also DIP Holding IPO draws swift demand despite war <p>The issue comes as sustainable debt markets in the Gulf face uneven conditions. Fitch Ratings estimated that outstanding environmental, social and governance debt across the Gulf Cooperation Council exceeded $72.9 billion at the end of September, while issuance during the first nine months of 2026 fell 44 per cent year on year.</p> <p>The offering was arranged by Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan and Société Générale as joint lead managers and bookrunners.</p> <p>Masdar entered the transaction with $2.75 billion in outstanding green bonds. Its $1 billion green bond offering in May 2025 attracted orders of $6.6 billion, with international investors accounting for 85 per cent of allocations, according to company disclosures.</p> <p>The new securities were offered to investors outside the United States under Regulation S. Interest is payable semi-annually, with principal scheduled for repayment at maturity. The bonds rank alongside Masdar's other senior unsecured obligations.</p> <h2></h2>