Travis Kalanick's ATOMS Raises $1.7 Billion To Bring Advanced Robotics To Kitchenbase Locations Across APAC Arabian Post

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 October 2026 – Six markets across Asia-Pacific stand to gain from a $1.7 billion investment into Atoms, the robotics and industrial automation group founded by Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick. Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) led the round, joined by Uber, Bain Capital, Fifth Wall, and other institutional investors. The result strengthens a group that includes KitchenBASE, a commercial kitchen network spanning six of the most active food markets in the region.

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