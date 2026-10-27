UK Defence Secretary Sets 1,000-Day War Readiness Deadline Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Britain must prepare to fight a war alongside its allies within little more than 1,000 days, Defence Secretary Wes Streeting has warned, citing the expanding military capabilities of hostile states.

Streeting said adversaries, including Russia, could acquire military strength and capacity to mount an attack by 2030. He described preparing Britain to fight and win a conflict as his defining priority, while emphasising that stronger defences were intended to deter aggression.

“Our adversaries' willingness to harm us is not new. What has changed is their capacity,” he wrote in a newspaper article published this weekend. He said their forces and wartime economies could make an attack possible by the end of the decade.

“That gives us a little over 1,000 days to complete our mission: to be ready with our allies to fight and win,” Streeting said. His warning presented a planning deadline rather than a prediction that war would necessarily begin within that period.

The intervention coincided with a government campaign urging households and businesses to prepare for disruptions caused by cyber attacks, hostile state activity, severe weather or failures affecting essential services. The Be Ready initiative recommends maintaining enough supplies to manage for at least 72 hours.

Households are being advised to keep nine litres of drinking water per person, three days of non-perishable food, essential medicines, torches, batteries, blankets, cash and first-aid equipment. A battery-powered or wind-up radio could provide information if electricity and communications networks failed.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham backed the advice, saying emergency preparations were sensible precautions rather than grounds for panic. The guidance does not suggest an attack is imminent and applies to emergencies extending beyond military threats.

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Streeting argued that national preparedness required more than military equipment. Protecting infrastructure, ensuring industries could sustain defence production and strengthening cooperation with NATO partners were also central to Britain's response.

He said the government was undertaking a sustained increase in defence expenditure and expressed confidence that Britain would meet NATO commitments. Nevertheless, questions remain over the timetable for spending increases and the speed with which additional funding can produce operational capabilities.

The government has shifted its emphasis from a previous goal of spending 3 per cent of gross domestic product on defence by 2030 towards NATO's broader objective of allocating 3.5 per cent to core defence requirements by 2035. The distinction has intensified scrutiny of procurement, personnel levels and industrial capacity.

Streeting acknowledged that military investment involved choices affecting other public services. He also criticised the Conservatives' record on recruitment and the size of the armed forces, accusations that form part of the political dispute over defence funding.

Britain's 2025 Strategic Defence Review called for a transition towards warfighting readiness, including stronger national resilience, better protection of critical infrastructure and closer coordination between government, the armed forces and private industry. It identified the possibility of a prolonged, high-intensity conflict as a central planning challenge.

Ministers are developing a Defence Readiness Bill intended to provide additional powers during a worsening security crisis. Parliamentary answers this month confirmed that proposed measures include improving industrial preparedness, securing access to privately owned services and infrastructure, and supporting the mobilisation of reservists and civilian personnel.

The Ministry of Defence has also been updating plans for homeland defence and a possible transition to war. Officials have said the work is coordinated with a government programme covering national resilience and responses to threats against essential systems.

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MI5 director general Sir Ken McCallum has separately warned that hostile activity could disrupt banking, aviation and healthcare through cyber operations and other attacks. He called for a response involving businesses and the wider public, arguing that the more confrontational security environment could persist.

Former army chief General Sir Patrick Sanders has likewise raised concerns about Britain's ability to withstand attacks and recover from disruption. His warnings have focused on civilian protection and the resilience of essential services as well as the readiness of military forces.

The government is planning a major home defence exercise to test responses to hybrid threats, including sabotage, disinformation and cyber attacks. The exercise is designed to examine how public authorities and organisations coordinate when vital infrastructure comes under pressure.

Parliament has also been told that officials are rewriting emergency planning documents known as the War Books, with the work scheduled for completion by the end of 2026.