Sensex And Nifty Retreat As Technology Shares Weaken Arabian Post
The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 0.16 per cent to 73,497.28, while the NSE Nifty 50 slipped 0.06 per cent to 22,738.55 during Tuesday's trading. Losses were concentrated in technology stocks, although gains in several consumer and industrial companies helped contain the decline.
The Nifty IT index dropped approximately 1.8 per cent, making technology one of the weakest sectors. Infosys shares declined 2.8 per cent after the company lowered its revenue growth guidance for the financial year ending March 2027, prompting investors to reassess earnings expectations.
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