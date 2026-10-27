Sensex And Nifty Retreat As Technology Shares Weaken Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Mumbai's benchmark stock indices declined on Tuesday as selling in information technology shares and elevated crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment ahead of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 0.16 per cent to 73,497.28, while the NSE Nifty 50 slipped 0.06 per cent to 22,738.55 during Tuesday's trading. Losses were concentrated in technology stocks, although gains in several consumer and industrial companies helped contain the decline.

The Nifty IT index dropped approximately 1.8 per cent, making technology one of the weakest sectors. Infosys shares declined 2.8 per cent after the company lowered its revenue growth guidance for the financial year ending March 2027, prompting investors to reassess earnings expectations.

<p>Other major technology companies also faced selling pressure. Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies traded lower as investors examined the implications of weaker growth expectations for outsourcing companies dependent on overseas corporate spending.</p> <p>Crude oil prices remained another concern. Brent crude hovered near $115 a barrel, close to its highest level in six months, following attacks on Saudi Arabia that intensified concerns about energy supplies and geopolitical tensions across West Asia.</p> <p>Elevated petroleum prices present significant challenges for India's economy because the country depends heavily on imported crude. Sustained increases can raise transportation and manufacturing costs, complicate inflation management and weaken profit margins for companies unable to pass additional expenses to customers.</p> <p>Oil-sensitive businesses, including airlines, paint manufacturers, tyre producers and petroleum marketing companies, face particular exposure to changes in energy prices. Investors are monitoring whether higher input costs will affect corporate earnings during the current reporting season.</p> See also Flying Wedge displays prototype for autonomous combat programme <p>Attention has also shifted towards the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, which begins on Tuesday and concludes on Wednesday. Financial markets broadly expect the central bank to maintain its benchmark interest rate at 3.75 to 4 per cent.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>The accompanying policy statement and remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh will be examined for indications of future interest rate adjustments, particularly whether persistent inflation could require additional monetary tightening.</p> <p>Higher US interest rates can influence investment flows towards dollar-denominated assets, potentially reducing foreign portfolio investment in emerging markets. Changes in American Treasury yields and the dollar's exchange rate therefore remain important considerations for domestic equities.</p> <p>Ponmudi R, chief executive of Enrich Money, has identified elevated crude prices, geopolitical uncertainty and the Federal Reserve's policy outlook as major influences on market sentiment. He has cautioned that tighter American monetary conditions could constrain foreign investment flows.</p> <p>Tuesday's weakness followed a recovery in the previous session, when the Sensex advanced 482.92 points to close at 73,606.75 and the Nifty gained 153.20 points to finish at 22,753.20.</p> <p>Monday's advance ended four consecutive sessions of losses, during which the Sensex had declined 2.15 per cent and the Nifty 2.36 per cent. The rebound reflected renewed buying in selected companies after the earlier market correction.</p> <p>Despite Tuesday's benchmark declines, broader market performance remained comparatively resilient. Small-cap shares gained approximately 1.7 per cent, while mid-cap stocks advanced around 0.5 per cent, indicating that selling pressure was not uniformly distributed.</p> <p>Company-specific earnings developments also generated substantial movements. Tata Consumer Products rose approximately 5.9 per cent after reporting quarterly profits that exceeded market expectations, attracting buying interest despite the weakness in benchmark indices.</p> See also CERT-In prescribes stricter safeguards against unauthorised AI intrusions <p>Automotive components manufacturer Sona BLW Precision Forgings advanced around 6.3 per cent following improvements in quarterly revenue and earnings. The gains demonstrated continued investor interest in companies delivering stronger operating results.</p> <p>Astec Lifesciences, meanwhile, declined approximately 2.5 per cent after reporting lower quarterly profits, reflecting the market's selective response to corporate financial disclosures.</p> <p>Institutional investment patterns remained under scrutiny. Exchange data showed foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth approximately Rs 1,462.49 crore on Monday, while domestic institutional investors purchased equities valued at Rs 2,609.57 crore.</p> <p>Domestic institutional buying helped support Monday's recovery, although foreign investment decisions remain sensitive to international interest rates, currency movements and geopolitical developments.</p> <p>Market participants are also awaiting September industrial production figures, scheduled for Wednesday, alongside further quarterly earnings announcements from major listed companies.</p> <p>The October monthly expiry of Nifty derivatives contracts falls on Tuesday, adding another trading consideration as investors adjust outstanding positions before settlement.</p> <h2></h2>