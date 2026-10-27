Nvidia's $3Bn Stake In Meta Shows AI Is Now Funding Its Own Demand Arabian Post
The world's dominant chipmaker now owns a slice of one of its largest customers. Nvidia's $3 billion purchase of Meta stock, part of a share sale worth up to $95 billion, deserves far closer attention than it's getting.
The arrangement is easy to follow. Capital leaves the chipmaker as an investment and returns as revenue when Meta buys more processors and networking gear. Meta, for its part, has pledged to lean harder on Nvidia hardware. Both sides walk away looking stronger on paper.
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