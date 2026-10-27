Mbappe Issues Apology As Chinese Sponsors Sever Ties Arabian Post
The France captain issued his apology on Tuesday after several Chinese companies terminated commercial partnerships following the circulation of a video in which he appeared to describe Mao as a dictator while discussing an internet meme featuring his image.
“My comment was ill-judged and I now understand that it hurt many people in China and in Chinese communities around the world,” Mbappe said in a statement published on his social media accounts.
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