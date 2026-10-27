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Mbappe Issues Apology As Chinese Sponsors Sever Ties Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-27 02:13:39

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Kylian Mbappe has apologised for remarks about former Chinese leader Mao Zedong that provoked widespread criticism in China, cost the Real Madrid forward major sponsorship agreements and prompted an extraordinary intervention by Spanish football authorities.

The France captain issued his apology on Tuesday after several Chinese companies terminated commercial partnerships following the circulation of a video in which he appeared to describe Mao as a dictator while discussing an internet meme featuring his image.

“My comment was ill-judged and I now understand that it hurt many people in China and in Chinese communities around the world,” Mbappe said in a statement published on his social media accounts.

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The Arabian Post

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