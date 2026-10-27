Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Drive To Great: BAIC FOTON Africa Partners Conference Set To Open Arabian Post

Drive To Great: BAIC FOTON Africa Partners Conference Set To Open Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-27 02:13:38

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 October 2026 – On October 29, the BAIC FOTON Africa Partners Conference, themed“Drive to Great,” will take place in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. Over 600 distributors, key customers, industry partners and media representatives from 42 African countries and regions will gather to explore commercial vehicle market opportunities and witness FOTON's progress in localized operations and regional cooperation. From manufacturing achievements to new product launches, the conference promises exciting highlights.

Deepening Localization: Manufacturing Strength in Focus

Localization remains central to BAIC FOTON's global development. As a key manufacturing base in Africa, the BAIC South Africa Plant strengthens regional production capabilities and market responsiveness.

MENAFN27102026000152002308ID1111874722


The Arabian Post

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search