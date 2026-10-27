Drive To Great: BAIC FOTON Africa Partners Conference Set To Open Arabian Post
Deepening Localization: Manufacturing Strength in Focus
Localization remains central to BAIC FOTON's global development. As a key manufacturing base in Africa, the BAIC South Africa Plant strengthens regional production capabilities and market responsiveness.
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