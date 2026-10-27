Deutsch de Novartis ist im dritten Quartal zurück auf Wachstumskurs Original Read more: Novartis ist im dritten Quartal zurück auf Wachstum

MENAFN - Swissinfo) At Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Novartis, the negative impact of generic medicines continued to ease in the third quarter. For the full year, management is revising its previous outlook for core operating profit upwards. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Novartis back on track for growth in third quarter This content was published on October 27, 2026 - 08:35 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

According to a statement released on Tuesday, Novartis generated revenue of $14.5 billion (CHF12 billion) in the third quarter. This is 4% higher than in the same period last year. At constant exchange rates, revenue also rose by 4%.

This means that Novartis's business performance is continuing to gain momentum: after the group had reported a decline in revenue in the first quarter due to the launch of generic versions of key blockbuster drugs, it had already returned to a growth trajectory in the second quarter.

Novartis had recently emphasised on several occasions that the erosion caused by generic medicines was likely to have peaked. Key revenue drivers such as Entresto, Promacta and Tasigna lost their patent protection last year. Group CEO Vas Narasimhan had emphasised that the negative impact is likely to be significantly greater in the first half of 2026 than in the second.

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