Novartis Back On Track For Growth In Third Quarter
-
Deutsch
de
Novartis ist im dritten Quartal zurück auf Wachstumskurs
Original
Read more: Novartis ist im dritten Quartal zurück auf Wachstum
According to a statement released on Tuesday, Novartis generated revenue of $14.5 billion (CHF12 billion) in the third quarter. This is 4% higher than in the same period last year. At constant exchange rates, revenue also rose by 4%.
This means that Novartis's business performance is continuing to gain momentum: after the group had reported a decline in revenue in the first quarter due to the launch of generic versions of key blockbuster drugs, it had already returned to a growth trajectory in the second quarter.
Novartis had recently emphasised on several occasions that the erosion caused by generic medicines was likely to have peaked. Key revenue drivers such as Entresto, Promacta and Tasigna lost their patent protection last year. Group CEO Vas Narasimhan had emphasised that the negative impact is likely to be significantly greater in the first half of 2026 than in the second.More More Big Pharma steps up race for AI-discovered drugs
This content was published on May 30, 2024 AI is speeding up drug discovery but bringing an AI-discovered drug to market won't happen overnight.Read more: Big Pharma steps up race for AI-discovered
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment