Scandals And Losses Force Revamp Of Swiss Supermarket Chain Migros
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Deutsch
de
Skandale und Verluste beschleunigen Fusion der Genossenschaften
Original
Read more: Skandale und Verluste beschleunigen Fusion der Genossensch
Português
pt
Migros quer fundir cooperativas e centralizar gestão na Suíça
Read more: Migros quer fundir cooperativas e centralizar gestão na Su
How did this come about and what happens next?
Migros group's core business is barely profitable any more, and its supermarkets are struggling with low margins. This is evident from an analysis of the results of the ten regional cooperatives.
Last year, the Zurich regional co-operative made a loss of CHF180 million. Migros in Ticino, in southern Switzerland, is also in the red. Supermarkets in Ticino and Geneva face competition from low-cost chains based in neighbouring countries.
By dissolving the regional societies and merging them into a group cooperative, Migros aims to make savings and streamline operations.More More History Retail giant Migros confronts its complicated history with alcohol
This content was published on Nov 12, 2021 A teetotal tale of principles, profits – and accusations of hypocrisy.Read more: Retail giant Migros confronts its complicated history with al
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