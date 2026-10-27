Deutsch de Skandale und Verluste beschleunigen Fusion der Genossenschaften Original Read more: Skandale und Verluste beschleunigen Fusion der Genossensch Português pt Migros quer fundir cooperativas e centralizar gestão na Suíça Read more: Migros quer fundir cooperativas e centralizar gestão na Su

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Supermarket chain Migros, one of the largest employers in Switzerland, wants to call time on its tradition of decentralised operations by merging its regional cooperatives. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Scandals and losses force revamp of Swiss supermarket chain Migros This content was published on October 27, 2026 - 09:16 3 minutes Manuel Rentsch, SRF

How did this come about and what happens next?

Migros group's core business is barely profitable any more, and its supermarkets are struggling with low margins. This is evident from an analysis of the results of the ten regional cooperatives.

Last year, the Zurich regional co-operative made a loss of CHF180 million. Migros in Ticino, in southern Switzerland, is also in the red. Supermarkets in Ticino and Geneva face competition from low-cost chains based in neighbouring countries.

By dissolving the regional societies and merging them into a group cooperative, Migros aims to make savings and streamline operations.

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