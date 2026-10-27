Spring Sets Course For Autumn In Trees, Says Swiss Study

Deutsch de Der Frühling stellt bei Bäumen die Weichen für den Herbst Original Read more: Der Frühling stellt bei Bäumen die Weichen für den H

MENAFN - Swissinfo) A warm spring causes some trees to shed their leaves several weeks earlier in autumn, according to a Swiss experiment involving three native tree species. This content was published on October 27, 2026 - 09:21 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The findings could help to better predict the impact of climate change on forests and the carbon cycle, the Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) announced on Tuesday.

A research team led by Yann Vitasse from the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL) studied young hornbeams, small-leaved lindens and Norway maples. To do this, it exposed half of the trees to temperatures around 5°C above the ambient temperature from January to mid-June.

Under these conditions, the hornbeams and small-leaved lindens budded two to four weeks earlier than the control plants. Leaf senescence also began three to four weeks earlier in these trees. Furthermore, both tree species grew more vigorously and had already stored more starch as an energy reserve by the start of summer.

The Norway maple reacted differently: although it also sprouted earlier, its growth and starch storage did not accelerate. Its leaves therefore did not age any earlier than those of the control plants.

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