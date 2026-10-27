Italiano it Salari effettivi +0,5%, minimi +0,8% nel 2026 Original Read more: Salari effettivi +0,5%, minimi +0,8% nel

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Actual and minimum wages in Switzerland are set to rise by an average of 0.5% and 0.8% respectively in 2026. This was announced on Monday by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), based on the provisions of the main collective labour agreements (CLAs). Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Actual Swiss wages increase by 0.5% in 2026 This content was published on October 27, 2026 - 10:12 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The average increase of 0.5% in actual wages, agreed by the social partners in the main collective labour agreements, was broken down into 0.3% at individual level and 0.2% at collective level. According to inflation forecasts for 2026 (+0.6%), real wages in sectors covered by collective agreements are not expected to rise this year. The agreements on actual wages cover just under 700,000 people.

In detail, the increase in actual wages was 0.2% in the secondary sector and 0.8% in the tertiary sector. Among the economic sectors, the largest increases were recorded in transport and storage (+1.2%), Financial and insurance activities (+1%) and professional, scientific and technical activities (+0.8%). Manufacturing and construction saw more modest increases, of 0.3% and 0.2% respectively.

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