Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Actual Swiss Wages Increase By 0.5% In 2026

Actual Swiss Wages Increase By 0.5% In 2026


Date: 2026-10-27 02:12:27

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Actual and minimum wages in Switzerland are set to rise by an average of 0.5% and 0.8% respectively in 2026. This was announced on Monday by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), based on the provisions of the main collective labour agreements (CLAs). Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Actual Swiss wages increase by 0.5% in 2026 This content was published on October 27, 2026 - 10:12 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Italiano it Salari effettivi +0,5%, minimi +0,8% nel 2026 Original Read more: Salari effettivi +0,5%, minimi +0,8% nel

The average increase of 0.5% in actual wages, agreed by the social partners in the main collective labour agreements, was broken down into 0.3% at individual level and 0.2% at collective level. According to inflation forecasts for 2026 (+0.6%), real wages in sectors covered by collective agreements are not expected to rise this year. The agreements on actual wages cover just under 700,000 people.

In detail, the increase in actual wages was 0.2% in the secondary sector and 0.8% in the tertiary sector. Among the economic sectors, the largest increases were recorded in transport and storage (+1.2%), Financial and insurance activities (+1%) and professional, scientific and technical activities (+0.8%). Manufacturing and construction saw more modest increases, of 0.3% and 0.2% respectively.

More More Workplace Median annual salary in Switzerland rose to CHF87,000 in 2025

This content was published on Jun 25, 2026 Switzerland's median full-time gross salary rose to CHF87,000 in 2025, up from CHF81,500 a year earlier.

Read more: Median annual salary in Switzerland rose to CHF87,000 in

MENAFN27102026000210011054ID1111874718


Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search