Swiss Bankruptcies Set To Reach Record Levels In 2026

Deutsch de Schweizer Firmenpleiten dürften 2026 auf Rekordniveau steigen Original Read more: Schweizer Firmenpleiten dürften 2026 auf Rekordniveau st

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Economic concerns, high energy costs and rising interest rates are taking their toll on businesses. This is leading to a rise in corporate insolvencies worldwide. This content was published on October 27, 2026 - 10:56 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

In Switzerland, bankruptcies are even likely to reach a record high, as a study by Allianz Trade shows. The new Swiss insolvency law is also contributing to this.

Allianz Trade's experts expect the sixth consecutive rise in Swiss corporate insolvencies in 2026. With 15,000 cases, this would mark an all-time high. This would represent a doubling compared with 2022, and even a tripling compared with pre-pandemic levels. These findings are set out in the Insolvency Report published on Tuesday by the trade credit insurer.

However, this“unprecedented” wave of insolvencies can only be partly attributed to the macroeconomic and financial challenges facing companies.“The new insolvency law, which has been in force since 2025, is largely responsible for the high number,” said Jan Möllmann, head of Allianz Trade in Switzerland, according to the press release.

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This content was published on Jan 16, 2025 Over-indebted people in Switzerland will be offered a new chance to wipe the slate clean with new procedures to restructure debt.

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