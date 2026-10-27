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MENAFN - Swissinfo) House prices in Switzerland have continued to rise unabated. The upward trend continued in the third quarter of 2026 for both detached houses and flats. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss house prices continued to rise over summer This content was published on October 27, 2026 - 11:48 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

From July to September, the Swiss Residential Property Price Index (IMPI) rose by 1.7% compared with the previous quarter to 129.8 points, as announced by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Tuesday. Year-on-year, prices have climbed by as much as 4.4%.

At national level, prices for detached houses have risen by 2.1%. Prices for flats have also increased by 1.3% compared with the previous quarter.

The sharpest rises in property prices were seen in urban municipalities within a small conurbation or outside a conurbation (+3.4%). The smallest price increase, at 0.6%, was recorded in so-called intermediate municipalities, which exhibit both urban and rural characteristics.

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