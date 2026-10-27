Deutsch de Knapp 270'000 Menschen bezogen 2025 in der Schweiz Sozialhilfe Original Read more: Knapp 270'000 Menschen bezogen 2025 in der Schweiz Sozial

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Just under 270,000 people received social assistance in Switzerland in 2025. The social assistance rate stood at 2.9%, which is in line with the previous year's figure. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Just under 270,000 people on welfare in Switzerland This content was published on October 27, 2026 - 12:35 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The number of people receiving social assistance thus rose by 4.5% compared with the previous year, as the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) announced on Tuesday. As in previous years, children and young people had the highest rate of social assistance among all age groups, at 4.8%. The FSO noted that the rate decreases steadily with age.

The highest social assistance rates by region were recorded in several cantons in French-speaking Switzerland and in Basel City. Rural cantons in Central and Eastern Switzerland, as well as the cantons of Fribourg, Graubünden and Valais, recorded lower rates. These differences are linked, among other things, to regional economic and demographic structures, as well as to the particular pressures faced by urban centres, the report added.

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This content was published on Feb 25, 2020 If you are unable to provide for yourself or your family in Switzerland, there are systems in place to help.

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