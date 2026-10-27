Just Under 270,000 People On Welfare In Switzerland
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Knapp 270'000 Menschen bezogen 2025 in der Schweiz Sozialhilfe
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Read more: Knapp 270'000 Menschen bezogen 2025 in der Schweiz Sozial
The number of people receiving social assistance thus rose by 4.5% compared with the previous year, as the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) announced on Tuesday. As in previous years, children and young people had the highest rate of social assistance among all age groups, at 4.8%. The FSO noted that the rate decreases steadily with age.
The highest social assistance rates by region were recorded in several cantons in French-speaking Switzerland and in Basel City. Rural cantons in Central and Eastern Switzerland, as well as the cantons of Fribourg, Graubünden and Valais, recorded lower rates. These differences are linked, among other things, to regional economic and demographic structures, as well as to the particular pressures faced by urban centres, the report added.More More Demographics How Swiss welfare works
This content was published on Feb 25, 2020 If you are unable to provide for yourself or your family in Switzerland, there are systems in place to help.Read more: How Swiss welfare
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