Swiss Tourism Expected To Recover Slightly This Winter

Deutsch de Schweizer Tourismus dürfte sich im Winter leicht erholen Original Read more: Schweizer Tourismus dürfte sich im Winter leicht er

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss tourism is expected to grow again this winter, following a decline in overnight stays over the summer – the first such decline since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. This content was published on October 27, 2026 - 13:28 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Economists at BAK Economics are forecasting growth in overnight stays, although the consequences of the war in Iran are likely to continue to hamper business with tourists from the Far East.

During the summer season, the number of overnight stays fell for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, following several previous record highs, BAK Economics noted in its forecasts for Swiss tourism published on Tuesday. It fell by 0.8% to just under 25 million.

However, moderate growth is now expected for the winter, the report added. According to the tourism forecasts commissioned by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), overnight stays in the winter of 2026/27 are expected to rise by 0.9% to 18.9 million.

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