Brussels Wants To Turn Frontex Into Deportation Agency
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Europäische Kommission will Frontex zur Ausschaffungsbehörde machen
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Read more: Europäische Kommission will Frontex zur Ausschaffungsbehörde m
The European Border and Coast Guard Agency is to provide additional support in the return of deported people, according to a statement from the European Commission. A return coordination centre is to be set up for this purpose.
The agency's staff is also to be tripled from 10,000 to 30,000. According to Brussels, this increase is to take place gradually by 2041. Among other things, a rapid reaction force for crisis situations is to be set up.More More Swiss Politics EU border agency remains under scrutiny
This content was published on May 16, 2022 By voting in favour of boosting funds for Frontex, the Swiss have shown support for Europe's security infrastructure – with some reservations.Read more: EU border agency remains under scr
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