Français fr Le Jet d'eau à l'arrêt pour ses travaux d'entretien annuels Original Read more: Le Jet d'eau à l'arrêt pour ses travaux d'entretien an

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Jet d'Eau will undergo its annual maintenance work from Monday, which means it will be out of action for nearly five weeks. This year, the pump known as Jura will be removed for servicing at the Geneva Industrial Services (SIG) workshops. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Geneva's Jet d'Eau closes for annual maintenance work This content was published on October 27, 2026 - 15:57 1 minute Keystone-SDA

Every five years, one of the two pumps that powers the Jet d'Eau undergoes a full overhaul, which can take several months, the SIG said on Tuesday. It is replaced by a spare pump in order to minimise the impact of this overhaul on the operation of Geneva's landmark.

As part of the annual maintenance programme, teams will service the valves, pumps and motors located in the room beneath the Jet d'Eau. They will also service the external lighting system. Subject to weather conditions, the lake-side installation is expected to be back in operation on December 4, the SIG said.

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This content was published on Aug 26, 2016 Every second, five hundred litres of water are pumped out of Lake Geneva into the air by two turbines. The stream of water reaches an altitude of 140 metres, leaving the nozzle at a speed of 200 kilometres per hour. The landmark fountain begins sprouting every morning at 9 o'clock and attracts many visitors to...

Read more: Gushing for Geneva for 125