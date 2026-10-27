Jordanian Exports Rise Despite Regional Tensions

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Jordan's exports rose 6% in the first eight months of this year from the same period last year, reaching JOD 6.464 billion, or about USD 9.1 billion at current exchange rates. The industrial sector continued to grow despite regional tensions and disruptions to trade and supply chains, state news agency Petra reported.

Jordan's exports were driven by industrial goods, including knitted apparel and related products, up 4.6%; nitrogenous fertilizers and chemicals, up 16.4%; pharmaceuticals, up 1.8%; and crude potash, up 12.3%. Exports to key markets also increased, including Syria (+28.9%), China (+74.3%) and the European Union (+11.4%).

Fathi Jaghbir, president of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry, said the growth reflects the resilience of Jordan's industrial sector and the continued competitiveness of its products in international markets. He said manufacturers faced higher freight and insurance costs, disruptions to transport routes and delays in deliveries of raw materials and production inputs, adding to operating costs. Despite these challenges, Jordanian industries maintained production and fulfilled their export commitments.

Jordan Exporters Association President and Senator Ahmad Khodari said export growth boosts foreign currency inflows and strengthens the country's balance of payments, contributing to economic and monetary stability. He highlighted businesses' progress in modernizing production lines, adopting advanced technologies and improving product quality and standards, which has enabled them to enter new international markets.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

©Philippe Turpin/Photononstop via AFP

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