Brazil And Saudi Arabia Discuss Expanding Ties
According to Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Al Saud conveyed Saudi Arabia's congratulations to Brazil on President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's reelection, reiterating an earlier message from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The two ministers discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation during the call, Saudi state news agency SPA said.
As of Tuesday (27), several countries had congratulated President Lula on his election victory, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Egypt, Palestine and Oman.
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Translated by Guilherme MirandaSupplied/Brazil Foreign Ministry
The post Brazil and Saudi Arabia discuss expanding ties appeared first on ANBA News Agency.
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