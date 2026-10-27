Brazil And Saudi Arabia Discuss Expanding Ties

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud spoke by phone on Monday (26). According to Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, they discussed bilateral relations and the current situation in the Middle East.

According to Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Al Saud conveyed Saudi Arabia's congratulations to Brazil on President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's reelection, reiterating an earlier message from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The two ministers discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation during the call, Saudi state news agency SPA said.

As of Tuesday (27), several countries had congratulated President Lula on his election victory, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Egypt, Palestine and Oman.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Supplied/Brazil Foreign Ministry

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