CAIT, NASSCOM To Launch Nationwide AI Adoption, Cybersecurity Campaign For Traders And Msmes

MENAFN - KNN India)The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and NASSCOM will jointly launch a nationwide campaign to promote artificial intelligence (AI) adoption and cybersecurity awareness among traders and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between CAIT and NASSCOM was signed on Tuesday in the presence of Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and Electronics and IT Jitin Prasada.

The initiative aims to improve business operations through technology adoption while helping businesses prevent cyber fraud, CAIT Secretary General and Member of Parliament (MP) Praveen Khandelwal said, ANI reported.

Speaking at CAIT's 'Tech Connect for Traders & MSMEs: Accelerating Digital Transformation' programme in New Delhi, he noted that India has over nine crore traders, besides a large number of people engaged in transport, street vending and other non-corporate businesses.

Campaign to Reach Village-Level Businesses

Khandelwal said wider AI adoption could improve business efficiency and contribute to economic growth. However, he stressed that greater use of technology also increases cybersecurity risks.

“Under the MoU that has been signed, NASSCOM and CAIT will jointly launch a nationwide campaign focusing on both AI adoption and protection against cyber fraud,” he added.

The campaign will seek to reach traders at the village level, with the aim of extending the benefits of digital technology to businesses and consumers across the country.

NASSCOM President Rajesh Nambiar said the partnership would help educate small and medium enterprises and the wider trading community about technology adoption.

He noted that AI and emerging agentic AI applications offer significant opportunities for businesses and that small traders should not be left behind in the ongoing technological transformation.

Technology Adoption Critical for Competitiveness

Prasada described the partnership as a timely initiative to equip retail traders and MSMEs with digital skills, saying businesses must keep pace with technological changes to remain competitive.

He stressed that AI should move beyond discussions and translate into practical applications at the grassroots level.

“Technology should be democratized and it should reach the last mile,” the minister said, as quoted by ANI.

He highlighted the potential of AI to help local businesses calculate storage, logistics and electricity costs, optimise seasonal inventory and forecast market trends.

He also said India's expanding digital infrastructure, including rural 5G connectivity, could help neighbourhood retailers adopt e-commerce while retaining their local customer base.

Cybersecurity and Digital Skills in Focus

Prasada cautioned that rising digital adoption would also increase cybersecurity threats, making digital literacy and stronger safeguards essential for businesses.

He called for efforts to prevent cyber fraud and counterfeit products while ensuring that traders are equipped to protect consumers.

The minister also stressed the need to strengthen domestic capabilities in critical sectors such as semiconductor manufacturing to reduce supply-chain vulnerabilities.

He urged industry stakeholders to extend digital training and modern technology tools to entrepreneurs in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities and focus on measurable improvements in business productivity.

(KNN Bureau)

