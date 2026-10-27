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India, Liechtenstein Discuss Trade And Investment Cooperation Under EFTA Agreement

India, Liechtenstein Discuss Trade And Investment Cooperation Under EFTA Agreement


Date: 2026-10-27 02:11:13

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 27 (KNN) Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada met Liechtenstein Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Environment and Culture Sabine Monauni in New Delhi to discuss bilateral trade, investment and business cooperation.

The meeting was held during the visit of Liechtenstein's Hereditary Prince Alois to India from October 25 to 28, 2026. A business delegation from Liechtenstein also participated in the discussions.

The two sides explored cooperation in technology, innovation, financial services and manufacturing. Prasada discussed investment opportunities in India with representatives of the Liechtenstein Chamber of Industry and Commerce, LGT India, Hilti, Savannah Seeds, Liechtenstein Languages, Open Cosmos and Lightrock.

Discussions also covered opportunities for Liechtenstein-based companies to expand their presence in India and develop partnerships with Indian businesses.

The India–EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) provides a framework for economic cooperation between India and the European Free Trade Association members.

Under the agreement, EFTA countries have committed to facilitate USD 100 billion in investments and support the creation of one million direct jobs in India over 15 years.

The India–EFTA Prosperity Summit 2026 was held in New Delhi earlier this month.

(KNN Bureau)

MENAFN27102026000155011030ID1111874696


KNN India

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