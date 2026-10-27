PM Vishwakarma Artisans Showcase Traditional Crafts At BRICS Parliamentary Forum

MENAFN - KNN India)Artisans registered under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises' PM Vishwakarma Scheme displayed traditional crafts at the Cultural Bazar held during the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum at the Parliament House Complex on October 26–27.

Eight artisans from Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Bihar, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, and Nagaland participated in the event. Their products included Dokra metalwork, stone sculptures, Kolhapuri chappals, traditional toys, lac bangles, garments and crochet dolls.

The participating artisans were Makbul Jadu Patiya from Jharkhand, a Dokra artisan; Anurag Sahu from Madhya Pradesh and Dheeraj Kumar from Bihar, both stone sculptors; Bajirao Shamrao Satpute from Maharashtra, a cobbler; Deepu S from Karnataka, a doll and toy maker; Mohamad Nasim from Rajasthan, a goldsmith; Masrat Fayaz from Jammu and Kashmir, a tailor; and Throngli Sangtam from Nagaland, a doll and toy maker.

Selected artisans conducted live demonstrations of their craft-making techniques during the event.

The ministry stated that artisans had received support under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, including skill training, toolkits and loan assistance. Some had also been onboarded on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart and Meesho.

(KNN Bureau)