Irini Papadimitriou Appointed Artistic Director Of 14Th Seoul Mediacity Biennale

MENAFN - USA Art News) Thehas namedas the artistic director for the, which is scheduled to commence in, as reported by ArtReview.

Papadimitriou currently serves as the director of exhibitions at Diriyah Art Futures in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Her previous roles include positions at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London and FutureEverything, a Manchester, England-based organization focused on art, technology, and digital culture.

Her proposal was selected from seventy applications submitted through an open call. A jury comprising art professionals from both Korea and abroad chose Papadimitriou's concept for its exploration of technology, power, and the future, along with its potential to examine these themes within Seoul's unique cultural and geopolitical setting.

The biennale's theme,“Machines of Repair,” aims to“create a space for fundamental reflection on the values and purposes that scientific and technological progress and innovation ultimately serve,” according to the museum.

Papadimitriou stated in a release,“At a time when technological innovation is too often driven by conquest, extraction, surveillance, and control, I look forward to building on the Seoul Mediacity Biennale's legacy of bringing art and emerging technologies into critical dialogue.” She further explained that this iteration will examine how technology shapes the present and future.“Beyond exposing these realities, my vision is to open up a space for collective imagination and dialogue, asking how technology might be reoriented towards infrastructures of the public good.”

We previously reported:

The National Museum of Korea's director faces scrutiny after a misattributed artwork from his private collection was removed from an exhibition.

The Róng Museum of Art in Shenzhen, China, has appointed Freya Chou, Li Jia, and Susanna Zhu to its curatorial team ahead of its 2027 opening.

Source: Artforum