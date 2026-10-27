Bangkok Art Biennale Announces“Angels And Mara” Fifth Edition

MENAFN - USA Art News) The, founded byin, will open its fifth edition, titled“Angels and Mara,” on. The exhibition will explore the duality of divine messengers and forces of temptation, running through, across various historic, cultural, and public venues throughout

This year, the Bangkok Art Biennale Foundation also expanded its international presence by returning to the Venice Biennale with an official collateral event. Held from May 9 to August 2 at Palazzo Rocca Contarini Corfù,“The Spirits of Maritime Crossing 2026” showcased 20 artists from Southeast Asia, Ireland, Serbia, and other regions, focusing on themes of identity, displacement, diaspora, memory, and spiritual resilience in a world shaped by migration.

Poshyananda, who also curated the Venice exhibition, noted the Biennale's foundational role in the city's evolving cultural scene.“The idea was to put Bangkok on the map of international contemporary art, to position it within the global circuit and make it competitive with neighboring places like Singapore, Indonesia, Shanghai or Yokohama,” Poshyananda explained. He added,“We understood our strengths. Bangkok has long been a major tourism destination, with advantages over places like Singapore, which is much smaller. So we wanted to build something with a distinct DNA, something different and attractive. That's where the idea of Bangkok as the 'Venice of the East' came from.”

The Biennale was designed to be context-specific, with installations and activations staged along river routes and within heritage sites. Its development centered on Bangkok itself and a strong emphasis on performance and site-specific practice, with Marina Abramović serving as an international advisor. The inaugural 2018 edition featured 75 participants from 33 countries across 20 locations over four months. Poshyananda, who spent over 30 years in government, moved to a corporate-backed model for the Biennale to ensure continuity and independence, prioritizing long-term corporate commitments over unpredictable government funding. He stated,“I insisted on at least three editions from the beginning. We didn't want a one-off event. Many biennales start strong, only to disappear.”

Each edition typically includes 20-30 newly commissioned works. Integrating contemporary art into heritage sites, such as Anish Kapoor's Push Pull, a three-and-a-half-ton wax installation, placed inside a major historic temple for the 2020 edition, has been both a defining feature and a logistical challenge. Poshyananda recounted,“Getting permission requires negotiations with multiple authorities. Kapoor insisted on placing the work on newly renovated marble floors. We guaranteed full protection, but after four months, when we removed the covering, there were traces of wax. These situations are complex, but they create unforgettable experiences. Visitors were amazed by the juxtaposition of contemporary art and sacred heritage.”

The Biennale actively supports both international and emerging local artists. Poshyananda highlighted the impact, saying,“At that time, the local ecosystem was underdeveloped. Many artists struggled to access global networks. By bringing in artists like Anish Kapoor, Huang Yong Ping and Antony Gormley, we created opportunities for exchange.” The open call receives 600-700 applications per edition, from which about 10-12 artists are selected. The event has also served as a launchpad for artists, with participants like Massimo Bartolini and Chiara Camoni later representing Italy at the Venice Biennale. Local institutions, including Dib Bangkok, Bangkok Kunsthalle, and the Jim Thompson Center, are now collaborating as collateral partners for the upcoming edition, with discussions also underway to launch a Bangkok Art Week.

Source: Observer Arts