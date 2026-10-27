Investornewsbreaks Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) Reports Strong Dealer Interest In New 2027 UTV Models Ahead Of SEMA Launch

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)(NASDAQ: MAMO, a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and mobility solutions, announced strong dealer interest following the soft launch of its 2027 Warrior 1500XD and Sentinel 1500 HVAC Crew utility terrain vehicles (“UTVs”) at Equip Exposition, held Oct. 20-23 in Louisville, Kentucky. The company generated more than 100 prospective dealer leads and estimates initial preorder demand exceeding 100 units across the two models ahead of their official launch at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (“SEMA”) Show in November. Both vehicles feature a new 1,499cc inline four-cylinder engine platform, with the Warrior 1500XD emphasizing rugged utility and off-road capability and the Sentinel 1500 HVAC Crew offering an enclosed cab with heating, air conditioning and premium comfort features.

Massimo also showcased its MVR Cargo Max HVAC, an all-electric utility vehicle designed for commercial and fleet applications. The company plans to officially launch its 1500 Series at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nov. 3-6, 2026, while continuing development of additional configurations, including HVAC-equipped and value-oriented models. CEO Quenton Petersen said the early dealer response supports the company's strategy to expand into higher-value UTV segments and strengthen its dealer, commercial, fleet and government sales channels. Additional product, pricing and availability details are expected around the SEMA launch.

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About Massimo Group

Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) is a U.S.-based provider of utility-focused powersports vehicles, recreational products, and marine equipment. The Company delivers feature-rich products through a nationwide distribution and service network and is focused on expanding its platform through product innovation, operational execution, and scalable channel development across consumer and commercial markets.

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